Adele does “pole dancing” in a nightclub and drives her fans crazy

(CNN)– Who would have thought that the day would come when the words “Adele”, “pole dancing” (also known as pole dancing) and “beige suit” would be in the same sentence?



The Grammy-winning singer was a trend this Friday after some images were known in which she appears performing an impromptu dance for the public at the GAY event at the Heaven nightclub in London.

ADELE POLE DANCING?/!/?/? OH MY GOD WOW pic.twitter.com/wtNIYEqfBz — elio (@itselliotok) February 11, 2022

After taping her appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” which airs this Friday, the British powerhouse made an unexpected visit to the LGBTQ+ nightclub on Thursday to judge a game show alongside host Cheryl Hole, a former TV show contestant. “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”.

While on stage, Adele decided it was the perfect opportunity to show off her barre skills.

In the videos that circulate on the internet, the singer can be seen spinning on the bar while sticking out her tongue. in another clip that he posted on Twitter user @allegedly_adam, Adele is heard telling the winning contestant “we love being women, don’t we?”.

The “Easy On Me” singer’s appearance hyped up her fans on social media, with many praising her ability to let loose, dance, and have a good time.

One fan wrote: “Adele pole dancing in Heaven who had this on their Bingo card for 2022?”

Singer Jack Remington added: “I’m losing my mind to think that Adele was in Heaven last night.”

Cheryl Hole also shared photos on Instagram of her and Adele at the nightclub, with the message: “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated that she was eliminated from Drag Race too. Love you divalina.”

Before her appearance at the Heaven club, Adele was on the set of “The Graham Norton Show,” where she discussed the cancellation of her tour in Las Vegas, as well as her affair with celebrity sports manager Rich Paul.

“The Graham Norton Show” airs Friday night on Britain’s BBC One.