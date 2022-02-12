After a Hot Day, a Cold Sunday is Expected – NBC New York (47)

Sweater? Jacket? Shoes? Boots? Lunch out? Lunch inside?

All these questions may be asked this weekend in our area after record hot temperatures were recorded on Saturday in the middle of a sunny day and in anticipation of a drastic change on Sunday with freezing temperatures and even snow.

On Saturday, for example, JFK airport reported record temperatures (61 degrees) for the date. However, the Authority on Weather says that a cold front will arrive on Saturday tonight and will cause temperatures to drop again.

Light snow will develop after midnight bringing 1 to 3 inches to the tri-state area by noon Sunday. After a day as warm as Saturday, a lot of snow will melt by the time it hits the roads, but it should stick to the grass.

New York City should see about an inch, with points to the west getting less and points to the east a little more. The Big Apple Department of Sanitation issued a winter operations advisory for Sunday beginning at 12:00 a.m. due to the possibility of light to moderate snowfall through Sunday followed by icy conditions Sunday night through Monday.

After the snow, Monday morning is very cold and then a warm-up begins. By Thursday, highs look to be back above 60 degrees, before another dip back into the 30s by next weekend.

Check the latest conditions with our radar below.