After the news of the return of Los Bukis to Mexico, the memes exploded

The great band led by Marco Antonio Solís, Los Bukis, returns to tour Mexico after 26 years. The musicians at a press conference said that their music has also managed to touch new generations because there are old and romantic souls who identify with their themes.

It seems that 2022 will be a year full of massive festivals and concerts for the North Country. Many events that had been suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After the fear, Vive Latino, Tecate Pa’l Norte and the presentations of bad bunny and for the romantics Los Bukis arrive.

