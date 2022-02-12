After the news of the return of Los Bukis to Mexico, the memes exploded

The great band led by Marco Antonio Solís, Los Bukis, returns to tour Mexico after 26 years. The musicians at a press conference said that their music has also managed to touch new generations because there are old and romantic souls who identify with their themes.

It seems that 2022 will be a year full of massive festivals and concerts for the North Country. Many events that had been suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After the fear, Vive Latino, Tecate Pa’l Norte and the presentations of bad bunny and for the romantics Los Bukis arrive.

Once the information was known, people immediately made the name of the band a trend and created multiple memes regarding the concerts. There were even those who claimed that the bukis They would gather more people than Bad Bunny in the Azteca Stadium, since both presentations will take place in December.

Source Users on Twitter

Source Users on Twitter

Source Users on Twitter

Everything you need to know about Los Bukis

the bukis they had not played together in almost 26 years, the last time they gave a joint presentation before separating was on May 18, 1996 in Guadalajara.

At a press conference, the band led by Marco Antonio Solis He shared that they will be presented on five dates in the second half of 2022, that is, from September to December:

-On September 3 they will perform at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Baja California

-On September 10 they will perform at the Sultanes Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo León

-On September 15 they will perform at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara

-On November 5 they will perform at the Venustiano Carranza Stadium in Morelia, Michoacán

-And finally, they will close their tour on December 3 at the Azteca Stadium, a venue located in Mexico City.