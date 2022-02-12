Aguirre can be worth what the board tells him: Vuce

Monterey, NL /

After the failure of scratched at Club World Cupthe hobby of the gang ask the technician to leave Javier Aguirresince it was not only the lack of a good result in this contest, but his statements, pointing out that the fifth place was not the worst participation of the club.

Faced with this situation that occurs with the albiazules, the ex-helmsman of Monterrey, Víctor Manuel Vucetichspoke about it in a radio program in royal land, where he criticized the directors, stressing that they lack the capacity to face the Basque.

“The directors who are here are very young, both Candle What duilius They are very young and Aguirre passes them easily, I don’t think he has that ability to know how to face Javier Aguirre”.

“They will be able to comment and maybe Javier will be worth a hat what they can say, and possibly he will not pay attention to them, and it is a mistake that is having repercussions later on what has already happened,” said Vuce.

These words are strong on the part of Vucetich, so there was no shortage of comments on social networks pointing out that with what he declares the doors of the club are closed while Davino is in charge.

