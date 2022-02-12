Alexis Vega’s emotional message for Chivas

The gunner has started the tournament on the right foot and continues adding goals, he already has three.

Alexis Vega has shown all the potential he has not only with Chivas de Guadalajara at Closing Tournament 2022 where he adds three goals with which he converted on Wednesday against Braves of Juarez, well was also present with the Tricolor in the FIFA date marking JamaicaTherefore, he did not want to let this great moment pass.

The attacker of Rebaño Sagrado lives the best moment of his football career without setting limits to everything he can offer on the field, in addition to his magnificent performance with the Tricolor Sub-23 in the last Olympic Games where he won the bronze medal, which is why the Perla Tapatia are urgently needed to renew his contract.

In the last few hours, the version that Vega has no intention of to renew his contract with Guadalajara that expires in December 2022, since he intends to finish until the agreed date and thus be able to fulfill his dream of emigrating to football in Europe, where the Porto is one of the main stakeholders.

Alexis Vega’s message

Through his Instagram account, the Gru published a message with some images of its celebration on the border, after the three important points that the rojiblanca squad added by winning 3-1, where it was precisely Vega the key to victory with a superb performance, with one goal, one assist and 10 men due to the expulsion of Gilberto Sepúlveda.

“Happy to continue adding ⚽️ with the team! Always BELIEVE +3 @chivas”, It was what the Mexican attacker wrote on the famous social network. Chivas is in time to seek to extend his stay in the institutionalthough the desire of the striker who intends to continue for another year and then continue on his way to the old continent is clear.