Analysts Say Bitcoin Price Is in the “Profit-Taking” Zone Capped at $45,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price action continues to tempt investors, and once again concerns about the state of the global economy and rising inflation have prompted warnings that upcoming interest rate hikes from the Fed could do more harm than good to the state of the market.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that BTC price has hovered around the $43,000 support level in Feb. 11 trading, after rising 20% ​​from the $37,000 level over the past week.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what analysts expect for BTC and the cryptocurrency market in general.

“A move to $40,000 expected”

The insight into the bullish and bearish scenarios related to the price of Bitcoin was offered by cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter analyst ‘Crypto_Ed_NL’, who public the chart below outlining two possible BTC price paths.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

Crypto_Ed_NL said:

“Checking my last chart with the current situation. Nothing has changed. Waiting for a move towards $40,000. The bullish scenario indicates a bounce towards $48,000. The bears come into play when we break $40,000.”

A confluence of resistance levels for BTC

Bitcoin is now trading in an increasingly tight range at these current levels, largely due to the “strong move of $12,000 from the lows” on Feb. 4, according to a recent report from Delphi Digital, which noted that BTC is currently “heading for resistance in multiple time frames.”

As the price action for BTC heads towards a confluence of daily, weekly and monthly resistance, analysts at Delphi Digital suggest that “all market participants will be looking at this as a potential price top” and that it represents “a Logical place to expect profit-taking/risk-off activity given the confluence of resistance zones and the speed and magnitude of the move from recent lows.”

BTC/USD 8-hour chart. Source: Delphi Digital

As for the key areas to watch going forward, Delphi highlighted a significant amount of support for BTC in the $40,000-$41,000 range with the next level of support, and below that area at $38,500.

When it comes to the possibility of a move higher for BTC, Delphi Digital highlighted the $46,000 to $48,000 zone as a major resistance area.

The report noted the following:

“This is the daily, weekly and monthly supply zone that is likely to be a strong resistance level. Above this level and we are likely to see a squeeze towards $50,000.”

On a positive note, the Delphi Digital team also highlighted the recent spike in institutional inflows over the past two weeks “as the market started to rally.”

Monthly flows of funds for certain groups of investment products in digital assets. Source: Delphi Digital

According to Delphi Digital, Grayscale is the largest player in the institutional arena with “approximately 65% ​​of institutional AUM,” but there are signs that sentiment is beginning to change.

DelphiDigital said:

“Excluding BTC and ETH, Binance Coin (BNB), and BNB-based products, have continued to attract the most AUM, but institutional sentiment is starting to favor alternative names like SOL.”

Bulls could take advantage of this classic trading pattern

One last bullish outlook for BTC going forward was offered by cryptocurrency analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “IamCryptoWolf”, who public The chart below outlining a possible Bitcoin price path.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

IamCryptoWolf said:

“Everyone asks for USD 46,000, what if 50,000 –> 46,000 –> 60,000, printing a reverse head and shoulders?”

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently now stands at $1.97 trillion and the Bitcoin dominance ratio is 41.9%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.