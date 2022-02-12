Andrea Legarreta: 5 most daring LOOKS in “Hoy” with which she boasts heart-stopping legs

The pretty driver “Today” program, Andrea Legarreta has become without a doubt one of the favorites of the morning, with many years in the famous show, the presenter has been seen with her best outfits and these 5 outfits are the more daringwith whom also show off legs of infarction.

The wife of singer Erik Rubín, is the mother of two daughtersMia and Nina, to whom she inherited her great style, as the young girls already show on their Instagram accounts and other platforms, where they are followed by hundreds of fans who admire their beauty every day.

Andrea has also become a fashion icon on social networks, since only on Instagram she is followed by 5.7 million fans, who constantly flatter the presenter with beautiful words and refer to her good taste in clothing.

Andrea Legarreta: 5 looks with which she boasts heart attack legs

Andrea Legarreta Martínez, real name of the also actress, is considered one of the most beautiful of the show in Mexico, and without a doubt has shown that age is only a number, because breaking stereotypes she shows off with short outfits, very chic and modern to her 50 years.

The host of one of the most popular morning shows in Mexico, she began her career as a girl and doing commercials, and although she tried her luck in music and acting, it is her work as a presenter that has made her stand out, because she has definitely known how to conquer his audience with his charisma.

Whether in long dresses with openings, mini skirts, short shorts, dresses or any other garmentAndrea Legarreta She shows off her modern and sophisticated style of dress and also shows that she has a curvaceous figure that has stolen sighs and looks over the years.

