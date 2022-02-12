Andy Polo: Police report reveals what happened between Andy Polo and his ex-partner in the United States | sports

Admin 37 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 16 Views

After the termination of the contract by the Portland Timbers with Andy Polo, new information comes from the United States. In the last few hours, the police report has been published that recounts an event that occurred on May 23, 2021 between Génessis Alarcón and the former Universitario player.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The dark reason why VAR gives games to Atlas is uncovered

Alejandro Irarragorri would be the reason why Atlas has been favored with VAR. February 11, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved