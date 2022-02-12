Andy Polo: Police report reveals what happened between Andy Polo and his ex-partner in the United States | sports

After the termination of the contract by the Portland Timbers with Andy Polo, new information comes from the United States. In the last few hours, the police report has been published that recounts an event that occurred on May 23, 2021 between Génessis Alarcón and the former Universitario player.

Thanks to the information disseminated by the journalist Alonso Inca, through his Twitter account, it was possible to know in detail the complaint filed by Polo’s ex-partner before the Oregon Police. In the letter you can see the version of those involved and an agent of the American team, which reaffirms Alarcón’s version that the club knew of the events.

What happened at the Oregon house?

At the beginning of the story, it is stated that the first thing the Police saw was Andy Polo in a plaster cast on the first floor of the house. He was surprised by the police presence and indicated that he was with his wife and his children. An officer stayed with the former Morelia soccer player and another went up to talk to Génessis.

“Genesis seemed to be frantic, scared and stressed. She was walking quickly in and out of the upstairs rooms, gathering clothing. The children greeted me at the bottom of the stairs, the expressions on their faces looking worried, scared and on the verge of tears. When I looked down the hall from the stairwell, I saw that the door to the master bedroom was half open, but something was blocking it as if it had been obstructed from before,” the deputy officer noted.

Since the lady does not speak English, officers communicated with a translator who recounted everything that Alarcón told him.

“Genessis said that she and Andy had been arguing for the last two days. She told me that she was in the kitchen cleaning up today when Andy got home. She said that Andy wanted to take her cell phone away from her because she wanted to take away everything she had given him. She told him that she didn’t have it. She said that, during the argument, Andy reached out and grabbed her right wrist and scratched it. She showed me the lower part of her right wrist and I saw what appears to be a light red abrasion.Cash continued.

“I asked him on a scale of one to ten, with one being no pain and ten being the worst pain he’s ever had, what his current pain level was. He told me it was a three. She said a ten for her on the pain scale would be if Andy had punched her or broken her lip. I photographed her arms and wrist and then recorded them as evidence.”

“Genessis told me she pulled her arm away from Andy and told the kids to run upstairs as she followed them. She said that she locked herself in the bedroom with the children and Andy proceeded to follow her. She told me that Andy currently uses crutches, so she was able to get away easily. She stated that she did not have any other injuries from the incident,” the report read.

The Andy Polo version

The report indicates that after talking with Génessis, the officer went down to talk with his partner and asked him the version of the events of the Peruvian soccer player.

“He said that Andy told him that he had just come back from his injection and that Genesis wanted to check his vehicle. Andy didn’t admit to having an argument. Andy said that he never grabbed Genessis or touched her,” he read.

Portland staff arrived at the house

While the officers were still at the house, the Portland Timbers’ affairs manager arrived, spoke with the player and then told the officer what he discussed with Andy,

“I spoke to him outside and he told me that he would make sure the peace was kept inside the house. He said that if it was necessary to move Andy or Genesis out of the house to maintain security, he would take care of it. He assured me that there would be no more incidents.”

Andy Polo’s charges

Andy Polo was denounced by the charges of harassment, offensive physical contact and misdemeanor. Because he was injured, he was not taken to jail, so only a ‘lieu of arrest’ was filed.

“It is a written order issued by a law enforcement officer instead of a physical arrest that requires a person accused of violating the law to appear in court,” explained sports journalist Alonso Inca.

