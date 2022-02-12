Anti-vaccines and conspiracy theorists denounce the ‘murder’ of Luc Montagnier

Lto the death of the French virologist and biologist Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008 for his participation in the discovery of the virus of the AIDS (HIV), has caused, as expected, a deep impact in circles denying the coronavirus pandemic, and also anti-vaccines.

As is known, Montagnier’s prestige as director of the team that made the discovery was later damaged by his adherence to heterodox or directly false theories. For example, he claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was due to a ‘designer virus’ and denied the efficacy of vaccinesagainst all scientific evidence.

In this regard, he pointed out that the coronavirus was related to AIDS, and that the pandemic occurred after an escape of the virus from a laboratory of wuhan in which they worked to achieve a vaccine against it. He supported this theory with mathematical analyzes and studies not fully verified.

As soon as his death was known, the web was filled with comments. There were those who claimed that the 89-year-old scientist died of coronavirus. Also those who claimed that he died after being vaccinated. And also those who affirm that he died murdered in a conspiracy of governments and pharmaceutical companies because “I was going to testify in a ‘Nuremberg 2′” (?).

These speculations have no basis other than the fact that Montagnier died on February 8, but the confirmation came two days later. The anti-vaccine movements have linked the death of the 89-year-old virologist with the suicide of the Italian Giuseppe DiDonno, who developed a supposedly alternative treatment. Both cases are ‘explained’ as murders.

East ‘Nuremberg 2‘ appears to be a ‘court’ dealing with ‘crimes’ against humanity associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Of course it’s ‘secret’, it’s still secret’QAnon‘, the organizations that fight against ‘QAnon’ and so many others from the conspiracy universe…