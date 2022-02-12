Antonio Briseño sent greetings to Nemesio Oseguera, el Mencho | video

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 11.02.2022 21:21:33





A few days after his inclusion on the Famosos.com platform was announced, a video appeared on social networks where Antonio BrisenoChivas player, sends regards to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantesalias el Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Briseño registered on this page where anyone can ask for a greeting for 1,080 pesosfunds that the footballer decided to donate to a foundation.

Hello, Nemesio Oceguera Cervantes, how are you? Your friend Antonio “el Pollo” Briseño is speaking to you”, can be heard in the video where the greeting of the Guadalajara defender appears cutwho did not mention the activity of Oseguera.

Filtered video of Pollo Briseño sending greetings to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho” leader of the CDJNG and thanking him for something… pic.twitter.com/LCTuqxpKbK — Son of Jehovah ???????? (@ElFresaOseguera) February 12, 2022

The Mencho is a dangerous drug trafficker born in Michoacánbut leader of the CJNG, so he is one of the most wanted kingpins in Mexico and the United States. It is unknown if Briseño knew who the person he named in the greeting was.

At Famosos.com there are a lot of athletesartists, influencers, who for a certain amount send a video greeting to whoever is requested.

The video does not appear on the platform, but it does circulate on social networks.