Becky G and Karol G launch a new musical theme, will it be dedicated to Anuel AA?

the singers Becky G Y Carol G They just released a powerful single called “Mamiii”. With a catchy, danceable beat, the long-awaited collaboration is destined to become a hymn to girl power.

The single, which was produced by the “hitmaker” Ovy on the Drumsand was written by Ovy, Becky G, Karol G and Elena Rose. As soon as it premiered, “Mamiii” revolutionized social networks, presuming that the Colombian singer dedicates the verses she interprets to her ex-partner, the Puerto Rican ragpicker Anuel AA.

For a few weeks, the urban music performer has been publicizing the idyllic romance with the Dominican “influencer” yailin, self-styled “the most viral”, who has also recorded several reggaeton songs. She even surprised all her followers and fans by letting it be known that she had engaged her.

Some phrases like “you are false love”, “you turned out well because I don’t even tell about mine”, “you are so gonorrhea paying me like that”, “I see you on the networks, I can’t believe it, what a shame about you”, and “you are eating another, but you’re thinking of me” are just a few phrases with which Karol G composed her stanzas.

The new theme has generated comments that praise Karol G’s “tiraera”, that she even performs better than any of the reggaeton players and that she “swept away” her ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA.

The phrase “two-legged rat, Paquita said it, a creeping animal”, which Karol G sings in allusion to the famous phrase popularized by the Mexican singer Paquita of the neighborhoodwon a few words of thanks from the artist.

“Thank you for paying me this tribute and what better than singing to those useless toxic 2-legged rats. @iambeckyg @karolg @sonymusiclatin”, Paquita said through her Instagram account.

“Mamiii”, which is now available on all digital music platforms, has more than 2.7 views on Youtube. The explosive union of this duo has been going on for a long time, both collaborated on a song by Mau and Ricky (“Mi Mala”) in 2018 and since then they had wanted to meet once again.

“I have always said that together we are more. When women come together and work together… The effect is so powerful and significant! Karol and I had been waiting for this moment for a long time, but we knew that the song had to be perfect and had to represent our spirits and hearts. I’m so thrilled that we were finally able to record ‘Mamiiii’ and bring our fans something they’ve wanted for a long time! The union of the Gs is an exciting moment”, indicated Becky G in written expressions.