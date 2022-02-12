BEHIND THE CURTAINS – Behind a smile we hide a great depression

Hello! Hello. On this beautiful morning, I invite you to welcome the month of love and friendship, assuming an optimistic and cheerful attitude towards life. Remember that we must recognize that life is not perfect, and accepting it is the best way to avoid falling into continuous sadness that leads us to depression, illness or a state that currently affects a large part of humanity.

Every day we receive information about celebrities and public figures who, depressed by a strong depression that they themselves do not realize, have resorted to suicide. Such is the recent case of Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, who, according to US media reports, fell from her apartment located in an exclusive condominium on 42nd Street in Manhattan. There are many conjectures that have been woven around her death, without the authorities having given the official report so far. However, the truth is that this young, pretty, professional girl, with her financial problems resolved and the world at her feet, chose suicide.

“May this day bring you rest and peace”: Cheslie Kryst

The professionals in the matter will draw their own conclusion from the death of Miss USA 2019, but the reality is that she was suffering from a strong depression that she could not deal with, but that could not be noticed by those closest to her, and she assumed as her Suicide is the best way out. Many times we believe that those young women who participate in beauty contests, whether national or international, are iron or from another planet and we begin to ruthlessly criticize them without caring that they are human beings of flesh and blood and that they feel the same as any of us. . I have always said and maintain that many times behind that great smile and joy that we sometimes show hides an immense depression and despair resulting from many factors and situations that we cannot control. Her message through her Instagram account: “May this day bring you rest and peace”, was a kind of relief in the face of that situation with which she did not know how to deal and which seems to have led her to make that decision. . Rest in peace Cheslie Kryst.

Global International Film Festival

An overflowing enthusiasm was felt at the closing of the 14th edition of the International Global Film Festival of Santo Domingo, celebrated in style with the screening of the film A movie about couples, and which was attended by former President Leonel Fernández and other important national and international personalities linked to art and culture and the fascinating world of cinema. The directors Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada shared in the closing act.

Spring Festival: Year of the Tiger

The Colonial Zone served as the setting for the celebration of the Chinese New Year, a community gala that opened the Spring Festival and the arrival of the Year of the Tiger. The activity, considered the most important festival of the Chinese lunar calendar, and with which it seeks to support the promotion of the country image and the economic and tourist recovery of the Dominican Republic, was headed by the mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía, and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in the Dominican Republic, Zhang Run. The tiger is a symbol of solidarity, and precisely therein lies the importance that the Chinese give to this celebration in a year as difficult as the past, as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.