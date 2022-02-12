Belinda and Christian Nodal would have ended their romance definitively

This week Belinda and Christian Nodal unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked rumors of a possible separation. However, as this had happened before, the couple’s followers pointed out that it was a possible marketing strategy because they are about to launch a project together.

According to the journalist Inés Moreno, everything seems to indicate that the love story of the Nodeli has ended definitively. almost a year after being engaged in marriage and it is not an advertising strategy.

“It wasn’t just a rumour, it’s true. Soon we will see the tattoo removal operation. A few hours ago A very very safe source and very close to Christian Nodal has just confirmed that they did indeed thunder. And it’s not a media thing that they were unfollowed on social media. This is much more serious, ”the communicator declared through her TikTok profile.

Moreno assures that the most affected by the separation is Christian Nodal, since he is going through a strong depression that has led him to cancel some presentations and pause certain projects.

Apparently the interpreter of “Adiós amor” would premiere a new song on February 14 along with the singer Junior Hernández, but the release was cancelled.

“Everything was ready and prepared, and Junior was also going on tour with Nodal, but suddenly they told him that it will no longer be possiblethat the duet will not be able to be launched and that the tour will not be done either because Christian is very depressed after breaking up with Belinda. I promise you that my source is accurate and reliable, “said the journalist.

So far neither Belinda nor Christian Nodal have given any statement about these rumors but both have deleted from their Instagram profile the photo with which they announced their engagement in May of last year.

Did Belinda and Nodal end up for money?

According to the program “Gossip No Like“, apparently the differences between the couple began when Belinda asked Christian Nodal for 4 million dollars so that he could settle his debt with the SAT.

However, everything seems to indicate that she inflated the figures, since the singer’s lawyers discovered that the figure was 500 thousand dollars, a figure lower than the one she asked for, so he refused to lend her the money.

Belinda and Christian Nodal reappear on Instagram separately

Yesterday afternoon Belinda and her family attended a mass for the first anniversary of her grandmother’s death, Juana Moreno, in the images filtered on Instagram by the beautiful blonde’s mother, is seen accompanied by her parents and her brother, being the great absentee Christian Nodal.

“I love you granny from here to heaven, in these difficult days I miss your presence every day”, Belinda wrote through Instagram Stories, alerting her fans.

Belinda remembered her grandmother with an emotional message

For its part, Nodal is promoting the single “Te marqué pedo” in which he collaborates with Alex Luna and DAAZ, that came to light since last February 5, which so far has more than 175 thousand views on YouTube.