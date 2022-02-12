Best Huawei phones with wireless charging (Updated 2022)

Say goodbye to annoying cables by buying a Huawei mobile compatible with wireless charging. These are the best in 2022.

The wireless charging It is here to stay, although not everyone can access it as it is still a feature of the most expensive mobiles. The perfect example of this is Huawei, which has only introduced wireless charging to its high-end smartphones. If you want a mobile from the Chinese manufacturer that meets this requirement, in this guide you will be able to know The best Huawei phones with wireless charging.

The truth is that this function greatly facilitates the charging process, helping us to forget about the annoying cables. We just have to get a good wireless charger, place it in that place where it will always come in handy and, when we need to recharge it, place the mobile just above. After recommending the best mobile phones with wireless charging, we focus on Huawei, which also has models that are a great buy.

The best Huawei phones with wireless charging

The last few years of Huawei have not been the best for the firm, but we can still find some devices in its catalog that are worth it. In this case, we will only look at those that have wireless charging, that is, that can be charge by induction without the need to connect them to any cable.

We already told you that the best Huawei mobiles with wireless charging are also the best Huawei mobiles in general, because, for now, the manufacturer only introduce this function in those more advanced terminals. Next, we reveal what they are and their main characteristics. Unfortunately, options are limited.

Huawei P50 Pro

The Huawei P50 Pro It is, without a doubt, one of the best mobile phones with wireless charging that you can buy within the Huawei catalog. Focusing on the battery section, it is worth mentioning that it has a 4,360 mAh capacity with 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. As we saw in the review of the Huawei P50 Pro, the phone reaches a full day of use and can be charged wirelessly in less than an hour.

This high-end from the company is a smart buy for many other reasons, like its 6.6-inch OLED screenwith resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. In practice, it is a panel of excellent quality, with good sharpness, great color representation and good fluidity. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G, offering extreme power performance. As you may already know, this P50 Pro does not have Google services.

The great asset of this smartphone is its camera system, as it is the best mobile to capture photos and videos. In the rear it equips a 50 MP main camera, a 40 MP monochrome sensor, a 13 MP ultra wide angle and a sensor 64 MP telephoto. On the front, for selfies, a 16 MP camera.

The Huawei P50 Pro arrived in Spain in early 2022 in a single configuration of 8GB + 256GB with a price of 1,119 euros. At the moment, it is only for sale in the Huawei store.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G

Among the best Huawei mobiles with wireless charging is also the Huawei P40 Pro 5G, a high range that brings together a lot of quality in all its components. To start, let’s talk about your 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging, 40W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Taking into account the capacity of the battery and the power of wireless charging, it should take about an hour to fully charge.

If you are looking for a high-end smartphone, this P40 Pro can also conquer you for its 6.58-inch OLED display with resolution QuadHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. We have had the opportunity to analyze this terminal and the truth is that its screen is very good. Inside it works the processor HiSilicon Kirin 990with 5G modem built-in, which has enough power to handle even the heaviest tasks without flinching.

The Huawei P40 Pro 5G also stands out for having a very competent camera system, led by a 50MP rear camera and a 32 MP front. It was released on the market for a price of 1,099 euros in its version of 8GB+256GBbut now you can buy it for much less in stores like Amazon.

What is the best Huawei mobile with wireless charging?

The best Huawei mobile with wireless charging is the Huawei P50 Pro, as it brings together the best features of the firm’s entire catalogue. What interests us most in this case is its 4,360 mAh battery with 66W fast charge and 50W wireless charging. In addition, it has an excellent quality screen, a powerful processor and the best camera system on the market.

As you have seen, there’s not much to choose from if you want a Huawei mobile with wireless charging in 2022. We hope that the company bets more on this functionwe will be here to tell you about it.

