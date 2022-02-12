Biden and Putin will speak on Saturday

Admin 16 mins ago World Leave a comment 13 Views

UK minister says there will be no British troops in Ukraine in case of conflict

UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey speaks at a news conference in November 2021. (Brian Inganga/AP)

There will be no British troops in Ukraine if there is a conflict with Russia, UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said on Saturday while speaking to Sky News.

Heappey said that although there have been “British troops involved in a training mission in Ukraine for many years”, UK forces will not be sent to the country “if there is any conflict with Russia”.

In a separate interview with BBC Radio 4, Heappey announced that all British military trainers would leave Ukraine “over the course of the weekend”.

His comments follow a visit by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to Moscow this week during which the UK “urged dialogue as a way to address any concerns Russia has”, according to Wallace.

“It’s important that I pointed out British and indeed Western involvement in Ukraine because I think the Kremlin would like there to be a pretext that there was Western aggression in Ukraine that they were then responding to,” Heappey said.

NATO’s borders “need reinforcement at a time of crisis like this,” he said, adding that this is why the UK and US have increased their commitments to send soldiers to NATO’s eastern border.

A bit of context: Ukraine is not a member of NATO and therefore does not have the same security guarantees as NATO members.

But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has left the possibility of Ukraine becoming a NATO member on the table, saying Russia has no right to tell Ukraine that it cannot aspire to NATO membership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for specific legal agreements that rule out any further NATO expansion eastward toward Russia’s borders, saying the West has failed to honor its earlier verbal assurances.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Tension in Ukraine: the US sends more than 130 tons of weapons

Two US planes landed in Ukraine with a new shipment of weapons to strengthen the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved