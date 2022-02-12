Binance becomes the largest shareholder in Forbes Magazine

Key facts: In the past, the magazine had accused Binance of “misleading regulators”.

Binance filed a lawsuit against Forbes for defamation.

Binance is not only growing in the field of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Recently, the most widely used exchange in the world invested USD 200 million in the purchase of shares of Forbes, a magazine specialized in the field of finance.

Last August, the company behind Forbes magazine had declared its intention to go public. Now, it has been learned that, in an investment amounting to USD 400 million, Binance has acquired 50% of this public sale. The commercial agreement is expected to become effective by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The intention behind this purchase, according to the statement itself, lies in the expansion towards “web 3.0” and the role that the media will play in it.

Web 3.0 is a new model that seeks to change the way Internet users interact with the Internet, which would include new information systems such as artificial intelligence, Big Data and Bitcoin technology.

“As Web 3 and blockchain technologies advance and the cryptocurrency market comes of age, we know that media is an essential element in building widespread consumer understanding and education. We look forward to strengthening Forbes’ digital initiatives as they evolve into a next-level investment information platform.” Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance

With the new partnership between Forbes and Binance, the current CEO of the magazine commented “Forbes is committed to demystifying the complexities and providing useful information about blockchain technologies and all emerging digital assets.”

Once the transaction is completed, Binance Chief Communications Officer Patrick Hillmann and Binance Labs Head Bill Chin to Join Forbes Board of Directors.

CZ has become one of the richest men on the planet with capital exceeding USD 100 billion. Fountain: @AldeaCrypto / twitter.com

An alliance after a controversy

The past between Forbes and Binance has not been all that good. In October 2020, the news broke, from Forbes itself, that Binance had “deceived” the regulators, developing a “complicated collaborative structure” avoiding regulations and benefiting from investors. This according to the newspaper The Block, in a note.

Binance defended itself against the accusations by denying such facts, and taking the discussion to court. The exchange filed a lawsuit against two newspaper reporters under the argument of defamation, this was reported by CriptoNoticias. The lawsuit was eventually “voluntarily” withdrawn and the case was shelved.