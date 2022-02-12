Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, will make a strategic investment of 200 million dollars in Forbes

This investment would make Binance one of the two largest owners of the media firm, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FRBS.

The American media Forbes announced this Thursday a strategic investment of 200 million dollars by Binance, considered the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Binance founder and owner of the largest cryptocurrency fortune on the planet, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, noted that he viewed the media as “a essential element to generate widespread consumer understanding and education” about the crypto market and emerging blockchain technologies.

Forbes said the deal would help it become a leader in providing information on digital assets like bitcoin, as well as catapult the company to execute on its plan to merge with publicly traded company Magnum Opus.

“Binance’s strategic investment will be through Binance’s taking of subscription deals representing $200 million in private investment of $400 million in public equity,” the media firm reported,

This investment would make the cryptocurrency platform one of the two largest owners of Forbes, which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FRBS.

Possible conflict of interest

Regarding possible conflicts of interest on both sides, Zhao stated through his account Twitter that “Forbes’ editorial independence is and always will be sacred“. “The strength of the Forbes brand and our investment depends on that continued independence,” he added, assuring that his investment is aimed at helping the medium “build the Web3 infrastructure for years to come.”

“Like many fast-growing innovative companies, Binance is used to media scrutiny. That is a necessary reality when you are the leader of a disruptive industry,” he concluded.

