“Bitcoin Is Insurance Against Financial Catastrophe”: Famous Investor Bill Miller Talks About The World’s Leading Cryptocurrency

In a recent interview, the financial tycoon stated his opinion on cryptocurrency and the idea that it has no intrinsic value.

US billionaire investor Bill Miller sees Bitcoin as insurance against financial disaster. The businessman spoke about his vision of the main cryptocurrency in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

The financial tycoon compared bitcoin to an insurance policy. He explained that when people buy an insurance policy, they don’t want something terrible to happen, but they still pay for insurance every year, just in case it does. “Bitcoin is insurance against a financial catastrophe like we see in Lebanon, or in Afghanistan, or in many of those other countries,” he stated.

In his opinion, cryptocurrency is valuable not because it is tangible, but because its value can be compared to that of a collectible, such as a baseball card of Honus Wagner, one of the greatest sports players, or a painting by Picasso.

Regarding his personal investment in the cryptocurrency, Miller said that he had put a small part of his capital into bitcoin, and when the price rose, his investment became half of his total capital. However, that figure is now lower, as the value of bitcoin has fallen.

In addition, he considers that the cryptocurrency will continue to rise by receiving capital from institutions and companies. “I think this year will see more adoption among foundations, endowments and institutions, and this will continue,” he said.