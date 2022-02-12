Bitcoin Stuck in a Tight Range as BTC Price Moving Averages Prepare for a Key Bullish Crossover

Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $43,000 on Feb. 11 as volatility eased after a new local spike.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Support and resistance zones tighten

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC/USD pair was expecting a trigger to test support or resistance near the Wall Street open on Feb. 11.

The largest cryptocurrency had seen rough moves for traders after the US CPI data on Feb 10, causing pain for long and short traders alike as 24-hour selloffs exceeded USD 200 million in cryptocurrencies.

With the inflation narrative still up in the air, attention turned to the likelihood of Fed rate hikes and their timing.

“Markets have priced in rate hikes. However, if we suddenly get an emergency rate hike in the next week or an acceleration of rate hikes, that will hurt markets and could trigger a shock reaction. Therefore, to remain relatively calm in trading,” He said Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe that day.

Trader and analyst Scott Melker, known as the “Wolf of all streets”, noted the tightness of the current chart setup on lower time frames, with support and resistance in evidence at a comparatively short distance from the point.

$BTC 4-Hour Tons of supply and resistance above $45,000, as indicated by the upwicks. Tons of demand and support in the low $43,000s, as indicated by the downwicks. pic.twitter.com/QAAIVSXJkG — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) February 11, 2022

For Anbessa, another popular commentator, the time had come to focus more on price action and sentiment and less on the fundamentals to navigate the next moves.

“Don’t fight the market. Forget all fundamental talk. Price action (+sentiment) only”, tweeted on February 11, preserving a medium-term target of just over $48,000.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 opened lower before a slight recovery, continuing the impact of the CPI reading that brought annual inflation to 7.5%, another 40-year high.

More fuel for bullish charts

Another short-term sign joining the uptrend comes in the form of two more moving averages.

Alongside the positive looking 50 and 200 day EMAs are the 100 and 200 day EMAs on the BTC/USD 4 hour chart.

What he pointed the Phoenix Twitter account, these two are about to form a crossover that last year paved the way for significant price gains.

“The trend is your friend,” the account summarized on Friday.

“The 100 day EMA is about to cross the 200 (4h tf) If so, they are in full bullish mode again. It only happened twice in ’21: in July and early October. Check choppy prices: They want to shake you out.”

BTC/USD (Bitstamp) 4-hour candlestick chart with 100 and 200 day EMA. Source: TradingView

As Cointelegraph reported, the Bitcoin MACD indicator is also showing a rare bullish pattern this week.