BlockFi will no longer be able to open interest-bearing accounts in bitcoin by order of the SEC

The financial services platform focused on cryptocurrencies, BlockFi Inc., would be about to pay a sanction of USD 100 million to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for its business model that offers its clients high interest rates. interest for safekeeping bitcoins (BTC), ethers (ETH) and tethers (USDT) in savings accounts and then lending them out at even higher rates.

According to the Bloomberg agency report, BlockFi agreed to pay the large sum to the SEC, according to spokesmen for the regulatory authoritybased in Washington, United States.

The sanctions could be announced next week and could be one of the strongest that the SEC has imposed on a company linked to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

This is an ongoing investigation by the federal authority that wants to determine if the returns on the interest accounts offered by BlockFi [que van del 5% al 10%] These are values ​​that have to be registered with the regulators and have not been fulfilled.

As part of the agreement between BlockFi and the SEC, the company will no longer be able to open new accounts that earn interest, according to spokesmen. This comes amid inquiries into the cryptocurrency lending company, which has attracted several billion dollars in deposits, under the premise of earning significant returns.

A BlockFi spokeswoman, Madelyn McHugh, told Bloomberg that they have been in constant communication with regulators, at the federal and state levels.

“We can confirm that customer assets are protected on the BlockFi platform and that BlockFi Interest Account customers will continue to earn interest as they always have,” he said.

In detail, New Jersey-based BlockFi would pay $50 million to the SEC and the other $50 million to various states where the company has had operations, according to the news outlet’s sources.

According to BlockFi officials, they can pay customers high returns because institutional investors shell out more funds by borrowing people’s deposits. Alarms arose with this scheme because, unlike the traditional banking system, cryptocurrency-related accounts are not federally insured.

BlockFi has been in the crosshairs of the authorities

The imminent fine against BlockFi is added to the restrictions that, from US authorities and regulators, the company has already received for its bitcoin-related services.

In July 2021, the company was ordered by the New Jersey Stock Exchange to no longer accept New Jersey residents as users of its client services. This, because that company had allegedly financed operations with cryptocurrencies. through the unregistered or authorized sale of securitiesas reported in CriptoNoticias.

However, BlockFi kept serving locals who were already registered to earn interest, according to company founder Zac Prince.

In addition to New Jersey, it was known that this company had to restrict its operations in three other states: Alabama, Texas and Vermont; where the company can no longer offer savings accounts in cryptocurrencies or add new clients, which is also reported by this means.