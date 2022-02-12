Boxing: Ryan Garcia surprises everyone and announces his departure from the Canelo Team

ORnews that no one expected and that will surely give a lot to talk about over the next few weeks. Ryan Garcia reported this Friday night that he is no longer part of the Canelo Team and now he has a new training team.

“I am excited to announce that I will now be working with Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen, as well as my father, Henry Garcia. Joe’s legendary career spans several decades working with championship fighters. I worked with Joe when he was a kid and the two of us have had a great relationship over the years,” King wrote in a statement.

Ryan closed by thanking Eddy Reynoso for all his support: “I would like to thank Eddy Reynoso for everything. Eddy has been in my corner since 2018 and I have learned a lot from him, both in and out of the ring. We built an amazing friendship that we will always cherish. On behalf of my entire team, I wish Eddy continued success in his amazing career.”

Ryan García arrived at the Canelo Team in 2018 but unfortunately there were few fights he was able to have under the tutelage of the best coach of 2021 due to his mental and depression problems, which forced him to put a pause in his career.