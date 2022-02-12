Britney Spears is back: the pop princess advanced a new project with a sexy dance on Instagram

Britney Spears anticipates her return with a dance on Instagram

Britney Spears this back.

In a post on Instagram, the music starrecently released from her father’s guardianship after years and a massive fan campaign, showed a clip of her dancing in high heels in a red bodysuit to the tune of Get Naked, a fan-favorite song from his 2007 album, Blackout.

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple…This is a preview of what is to come! My song Get Naked!!! Hope you guys are having a great day!!!!!” the Princess of Pop wrote on Instagram.

This project, which advances through dance, it would be his first job in five years.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section of the post with messages of support. “Very hot!!! “, Wrote her old friend Paris Hilton. “Go for it Brit! “, commented the former star of The HillsHeidi Montag.

Britney Spears on vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari (Mega/The Grosby Group)

Britney Spears was released from the legal guardianship of her father James at the end of 2021 And since then, he has not stopped celebrating the fact that he has regained control of his money, his career and his life in general. The 40-year-old singer was placed under such restrictions on February 1, 2008.

Britney Spears’ battle for her freedom was accompanied by the movement #FreeBritney that became popular on social networks, since millions of Internet users empathized with his case and decided to join together to give visibility to the legal process that was going on.

The New York Times sparked renewed interest in Spears in early 2021 with a production, Framing Britney Spears, which provided a disturbing insight into her fame and the constant scrutiny she was subjected to. The documentary flipped her story that portrayed her as a young and unaware star who went astray in 2008, when she lost custody of her children, she shaved her head and entered a rehab clinic.

In this way, it became one of the most talked about news in Hollywood and in the world in 2021. After numerous documentaries that covered the legal and family drama of the pop star, Judge Brenda Penny released her from judicial guardianship of almost 14 years in November, when Jamie Spears finally lost control of her daughter.

Illustrative file photo of a march in support of Britney Spears near the White House in Washington (REUTERS / Shuran Huang)

“Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. I love you, your ardent fans love you and the world needs your brilliance. Happy Britneypendency day!”actress and singer Cher wrote on her Twitter account when the result of the trial was announced.

This preview of Spears is great news for her fans, who did not expect musical news from her idol after the singer said at the end of December that I wasn’t ready to go back yet.

“I guess most people find it weird that I don’t make music anymore. People have no idea what horrible things have been done to me personally and after what I’ve been through I am terrified of people and the industry!!!” wrote Spears, who last performed in public in October 2018.

“Not making my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck off’ in a way., when in reality it only benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It is as if he had unconsciously let them win, “added the interpreter of Toxic.

