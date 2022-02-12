Buena Fe and Puentes de Amor close artistic gala at the National Theater of Panama

An artistic gala at the National Theater of Panama vibrated this Friday with performances by the Cuban duo Buena Fe, and the presence of the leader of the Puentes de Amor project, the Cuban-American activist Carlos Lazo.

Emotion overwhelmed those attending the concert in greeting to the 63rd anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, when at the close the talented musicians fused their voices in the popular Guantanamera, by José Fernández, better known as Joseíto, with those of a children’s choral group and the of other performers and invited bands.

The show, sponsored by the Martiana Association of Cuban Residents in Panama (Amcrp) and the Ministry of Culture of the canal country, was directed by the lyrical tenor, Yasel Castañeda, a Cuban resident of the isthmus.

The gala aroused an escalation of emotions from the exit of the soprano, Flavia Mirabal, who delighted with Cecilia Valdez, by Gonzalo Roig.

The Panamanian teacher Adalberto Bazán and the Grupo Matices maintained that climate of Cubanness with the interpretation of Dos Gardenias, by Isolina Carrillo; and Longina, by Manuel Corona; and Castañeda himself won the audience’s ovation with Ernesto Lecuona’s Siboney.

The 15 members of the children’s choir of the Orphanage of San José de Malambo, under the tutelage of Anderson Giraldo; and the Cuban girl, Sofía Cárdenas, raised the temperature of the show with the popular song Cuba que linda es Cuba, by Eduardo Saborit.

But without a doubt, the moment of general ecstasy was when Israel Rojas and his inseparable companion Yoel Martínez spoke with poems made into songs, presenting anthological themes such as La tempestad, Valientes, Spyglass, Pi 3,14 and La Fuerza de un País, in tribute to the Cuban scientists who created the anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

Rojas, lead vocalist and composer of Buena Fe, when addressing the audience, explained that part of his work is a perennial tribute to the members of the Henry Reeve International Medical Contingent, some of whom collaborated in Panama in the fight against the pandemic.

When presenting the motivations of the concert to greet the triumphant Revolution of 1959, the Cuban ambassador in Panama, Lydia Margarita González, signified the endearing ties of friendship, “a social interweaving to be photographed in its immensity, bed of relations between both peoples , as rooted as its forests and warm as its seas”.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Lazo confirmed his attendance and that of a group of Cubans residing in Miami who are accompanying him to new actions here starting tomorrow in support of the Bridges of Love project, in rejection of the United States blockade of the island.

The Spanish professor and journalist, Ignacio Ramonet, also attending the artistic gala, confirmed to the news outlet that he will participate in other Amcrp initiatives against the siege, among which is the official inauguration this Saturday of Casa Cuba, La Vitrina.

(With information from PL)