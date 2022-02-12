Buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max and they send you a 1 euro soap

The purchase of the latest Apple iPhone ends in the worst way!

Like most do these days, a shopper purchased the latest Apple iPhone through an online purchase. But, what seemed like a smooth transaction was thwarted when the cell phone was about to arrive at his door.

According to the complaint published by iMore, the young woman identified as Khaoula Lafhaily bought the iPhone 13 Pro Max, through the Sky Mobile site but instead received a bottle of soap for less than one euro.

The purchase of an iPhone 13 Pro Max ends in the worst way

According to Lafhaily’s testimony, the iPhone that cost him £1,500, on a three-year contract, it was to be mailed the day after your purchase. Hours earlier, however, the driver had contacted her to say that he was “stuck in traffic.” After waiting two more days, a man finally dropped off a package, only to discover that there was only a spare bottle of blue hand soap wrapped inside.

The woman paid £150 upfront and signed a three-year contract to the tune of £1,521 for an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and says that Although Sky launched an investigation immediately, it has not obtained a solution to the theft..

Although most online scams are usually planned and executed by the sellers themselves, cases of Apple device thefts, by those responsible for shipping, have increased lately. A few months ago a woman received an apple juice instead of the iPhone. And although in this case, the substitute has been less symbolic, the fact has imitated the same modus operandi.

Also, and unlike what has happened in other similar situations, buying from authorized sellers is now not a guarantee of a smooth purchase.

The most recommended iPhone of 2022 has a great discount on its two best versionsThe most recommended iPhone of 2022…

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!