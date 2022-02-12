Carla Estrada puts Cynthia Klitbo in her place “was not prepared” | VIDEO

In the last few hours, cross-statements between actress Cynthia Klitbo and the consecrated producer Carla Estradaafter the first pointed out that Estrada treated her badly and insulted her when she was doing her first steps in stage direction together with Mónica Miguel.

Klitbo stated in an interview with Maria Patricia Castanedathat the producer was a very rude and rude person, who called her “pentonta” and that she also had to learn the hard way when Estrada invited her to do her first stage directing practices while the telenovela “Alborada” was being recorded. in which he starred Fernando Colunga and Lucero and in which she did not participate as an actress.

“I started studying directing many years ago and I went to do a specialty in directing actors and film directing, so I came back because Carla Estrada offered me the telenovela ‘Alborada’, to co-direct with Mónica Miguel, and I started directing, but five directors passed through that soap opera, in my place, I was not the only one who resigned. Carla is a very rude, rude and rude person,” said the experienced actress.

was not ready

The producer then responded in an interview with the program “Gossip No Like” with Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristáin that he could not give an opinion on the management work of Klitbosince he was not aware that the actress had directed a single scene.

“I don’t get a chance to tell you if (his work) worked or not because he never did, he never directed a single scene. So she couldn’t even criticize her, ”said the mind behind“ La Hora Pico ”and“ El Privilegio de Amar ”.

“She was never prepared to do her first scene and then, well, on television they go very fast, so you have to work with people who give themselves, who have the ability and the guts to face each other,” Estrada said.

For its part, Cynthia She also pointed out that she was not only the victim of Estrada’s rudeness, but also of her production team, who, in her opinion, mistreated her when she shared a set with Monica Miguel.

“They call you a prosti… ‘Why do you dress like that?’ the beautiful actress

