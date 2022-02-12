Carlos Vela’s nod to Club America

The Los Angeles FC MLS striker who trained at Chivas de Guadalajara came to wink at the Eagles. Will it be a reinforcement of America in the Liga MX summer market?

Once again they relate Carlos Vela to Club América.
The winter market MX League closed on February 1, but even so this Thursday it was shaken by a rumor that would link Carlos candlecurrent forward of Los Angeles FC of the United States MLS formed in the Basic forces from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarawith the Eagles of America.

According to El Francotirador of the RÉCORD newspaper, the group in the south of the city of California It would be evaluating the possibility of cutting the link that unites it with the attacker, months before its expiration (December 2022). For this reason, upon learning of this situation, some clubs mexicans -among them the Cream blue– They would have already moved to find out the viability of their hiring in the next transfer book.

That as far as recent rumor is supposed. But it is not the first time that Carlos candle is related to the Eagles of America. A few years ago, when still Michael Herrera was the helmsman of the main men’s team, the former Flock, Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Real Sociedadamong others, rang through the corridors of Coapa.

In this regard, the protagonist in question, in October 2019, in the context of a consultation that was made to him regarding an injury suffered by his friend and former partner in the Mexico national team Giovani Dos Santossaid he wanted to see it “play very soon again” and, before the cross-examination as a result of the possibility of sharing campus with him in the Nestanswered: “Can be”.

The portals at that time echoed the reply of the Bombardier that, although he never got to wear the shirt creamdid not rule out doing so, therefore, the chance, although at this time everything belongs to a mere transcendence, remains latent, at least, for the opening of negotiations that is coming.

