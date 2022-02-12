Carlos Vives to Amparo Grisales: “You are the most beautiful and authentic woman in this country”

Nostalgia takes over the screens Colombia signal with the novel “Yours is my heart”, a production that was initially broadcast in 1985 and that now resumes its transmission from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m.

The emotion for the retransmission of the telenovela, the jury of “My name is” and actress Amparo Grisales made a post on his Instagram in which he is seen with Carlos Vives and in which he writes: “’MY HEART IS YOURS’ … or sun of my love … My @carlosvives … remembering is living!! How nice to be your first fictional girlfriend in this wonderful and innocent romantic story…!!!”

“Remembering is living”, a phrase that caused nostalgia to take over the followers of the “diva from Colombia”, who celebrated the return of the production and filled her with compliments in the Instagram comments that reached 500 and exceeded the 19 thousand likes.

One of the most heartfelt reactions, of course, was made by the Colombian singer Carlos Vives who replied: “My dear Amparo, I sincerely believe that not many years have passed and the luck of this artist is that that first kiss was yours.” I love you, I miss you and you are the most beautiful and authentic woman in this country.

As a joke, the actress had insisted, for years, that she had taught her to kiss the renowned singer when they were young, this message proved that the comment had always been true.

“Yours is my heart” is a telenovela based on the literary work of Juan Jose Hoyos with the adaptation of Martha Bossio de Martinez and produced by Snail Television, novel that was set in the sixties with the music of the new wave and bolero.

At the time, the production won three India Catalina awards for “Best telenovela”, “Best supporting actress” and “Best revelation actor of the year”.

This was the publication of Amparo Grisales about “Yours is my heart”