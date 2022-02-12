Celebrate Philadelphia 76ers! Joel Embiid’s reaction to the James Harden trade

Cameroonian Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is probably the happiest person in the world with his new teammate, James Harden. How will they get along?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) It was shaken on its deadline for exchanges with a movement that had been speculating for days, but that finally becomes official: James Harden leaves Brooklyn Nets to join Philadelphia 76ers.

The All-Star guard arrives in Philadelphia along with Paul Millsap in exchange for the Australian superstar Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round NBA Draft picks (2022 and 2017). To make room on the roster, the Nets released DeAndre Bembry.

Who is surely happier than ever is Joel Embidone of the great stars that the NBA has, will already join another All-Star with the arrival of Harden, in an attempt to give the 76ers their first title in nearly four decades (1983).

Joel Embiid’s reaction to the arrival of James Harden

Joel Embiid, a serious candidate for the Most Valuable Player (MVP, for its acronym in English), has a new partner in James Harden, an All-Star just like him. The reaction, as expected, was a meme: The Cameroonian posted a serious image on Twitter, flattering that now the 76ers are serious candidates to take the ring in the NBA.