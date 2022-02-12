Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions, streaming, TV channel, formations, date and time

Chicago Bulls will face Minnesota Timberwolves to play a game corresponding to the regular season of the NBA. Find out all the details of the match: forecast, schedule, streaming, TV channels and formations.

chicago bulls will be measured before minnesota timberwolves at United Center this Friday, February 11, 2022 to play a match corresponding to the regular season of the NBA 2021-22. Find out all the details of the clash: forecast, formations, date, time, streaming and TV channels.

The group commanded by billy donovan I start the campaign with a record of 34 wins and 21 losseslocating 2nd in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the team led by Chris Finch He has a record of 29 wins and 26 falls that position him 7th in the Western Conference.

The last match played by the chicago bulls was last Wednesday February 9 before Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center where they won 121 to 109. DeMar DeRozan was the MVP of the match with 36 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Zach LaVine contributed 27 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

On the other hand, the last meeting of the Timberwolves it was before Sacramento Kings on Thursday, February 10 at the Golden 1 Center, where they fell 132 to 119. D’Angelo Russell contributed 29 points, 4 rebounds and 10 assists, while the Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: What will the lineups look like?

Chicago Bulls:

PG: Ayo Dosunmu (in doubt).

SG: Zach LaVine.

SF: Javonte Green.

FAQ: DeMar DeRozan.

C: Nikola Vučević (in doubt).

Minnesota Timberwolves:

PG: patrick beverley (in doubt).

SG: D’Angelo Russell (in doubt).

SF: Anthony Edwards (in doubt).

FAQ: Jarred Vanderbilt.

C: Karl-Anthony Towns.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves: What time to watch the NBA?

This meeting will take place this friday february 11 2022 at the United Center starting at 8:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. (CT), 6:00 p.m. (MT), and 5:00 p.m. (PT) from United States.

Day: Friday, February 11, 2022.

Time in United States: 8:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. (CT), 6:00 p.m. (MT) and 5:00 p.m. (PT).

Place: United Center.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 02:00 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 7:00 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch the NBA live?

This NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves will be broadcast in the United States and worldwide ONLINE via NBA League Pass. On the other hand, in Latin America does not have confirmed TV.

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: What are the predictions?

The bookmakers in the United States (DraftKings) give as a favorite to win the victory to chicago bullssince it has a quota of -160. On the other hand, the victory of minnesota timberwolves has a share of +140.