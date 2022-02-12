Chivas will once again please their fans against Tigres

The followers of El Rebaño have been left with the desire to enjoy the duels at home due to the open signal, but this Saturday they are going for Azteca Siete.

The Chivas de Guadalajara played Wednesday night against Bravos de Juárez where they won 3-1, the good news for fans is that they were able to watch the duel on open tv screens throughout Mexico, and it will be on Matchday 5 this Saturday against the UANL Tigers, when they will be able to continue the commitment again with the same dynamic.

It’s the best time of Sacred Flock so far in the campaign and therefore the followers do not want to miss a single match of his team, however, to his misfortune this will not last for long, since on Date 5 The duel against the felines will go to Azteca Siete, TUDN and Canal 2, but they will not return to this TV system until Date 10.

And it must be remembered that most of the Chivas home games They are transmitted by the IZZI pay system in Afizzionados, which has unleashed the discomfort of the Guadalajara public because this channel is that it cannot be observed only by hiring a package with said company, but also requires an extra payment. over 100 pesos to be able to enjoy Guadalajara matches at the Akron Stadium.

The good news, at least for one more weekend, is that both Tv Azteca and TUDN will have the match live against the university studentsThis is how the journalist David Medrano remembered it, who explained part of the Chivas television contract: “The Chivas match against This Saturday’s Tigres will be the first of the tournament to be broadcast on open television on the screens of Televisa and Televisión Azteca. The rights contract that Guadalajara has with Izzi establishes that the duels against America, Cruz Azul, Atlas, Pumas, Tigres and Toluca will be broadcast on open television and Saturday’s is against the felines”.

How many Chivas matches will go on open TV in Clausura 2022?

In this sense, Guadalajara will only broadcast two games of the regular phase on open television playing at home, because it is worth remembering that if they agree to the Reclassification or the league the duels can already be seen by this signal, at least those that take place in the Zapopan Giant.

Matchday 4

Juarez vs. Chivas – Kraken Stadium- Saturday, February 5, 9:00 p.m.- Tv Azteca

Matchday 5

Chivas vs. Tigres – Akron Stadium- Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 p.m. – Tv Azteca and TUDN

Matchday 10

Chivas vs. America – Akron Stadium- Saturday, March 12, 9:00 p.m. – Tv Azteca and TUDN

Matchday 11

Atlas vs. Chivas – Jalisco Stadium- Sunday, March 20, 7:00 p.m. – Tv Azteca and TUDN

Matchday 13

Toluca vs. Chivas – Nemesio Diez Stadium- April 9, 7:00 p.m. – – TUDN

Matchday 14

Blue Cross vs. Chivas – Azteca Stadium- April 16 9:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — TUDN

Matchday 16

Pumas vs Chivas -Akron Stadium- April 23, 9:00 p.m. – Tv Azteca and TUDN

Matchday 17

Necaxa vs. Chivas – Victoria Stadium- April 29, 7:00 p.m. – Tv Azteca and TUDN