Close Facebook and Instagram: What would happen if they disappeared in Europe?

One of the star news this week has been the possibility that the territory of the European Union will be left without Instagram and Facebook (both owned by the American Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg) due to the impossibility of exporting and managing the data of the European users to the United States. It is an unlikely event but it is within the possible and is the result of two opposing views of conceiving the importance of privacy: the protective European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the lack of US regulation.

This week’s headlines claimed that Meta had threatened to stop providing services in EU countries, as reflected in a document that Meta has filed – it is obliged to do so – with the US stock exchange regulator explaining the possible risks for investors of your business model. “Meta’s social networks store the data and process it on US servers and this data transfer does not comply with the RGPD,” says the lawyer specialized in technology law Samuel Parra, from the company Égida, so there is a possibility that at any time Europe imposes considerable fines on Meta and Meta ceases to provide this service, which would affect its accounts. A verification of a risk that does not stop hiding a veiled threat.

High protection against lack of standards



Faced with the guarantees for privacy offered by the RGPD on the treatment of information of European citizens, the US does not have a specific regulation: «any official of the administration can access your Facebook profile and see who you are with. you write, what you write… Here, if an official wants to do it, it has to be with a court order, but there there is no judicial control over mass access to citizen information,” says Parra, and that privacy is what try to preserve the GDPR.

It is not the first time that the possibility of Meta stopping offering its social networks in the EU has been raised. In fact, it is the latest chapter in a confrontation that has lasted for decades. Parra recalls that since 1995 “there has been a problem with sending personal data from Europe to the US, but in 95 there was no Facebook or Google, the problem appeared with these companies and, when it arose, a legal framework was created, the Puerto Seguro -Safe Harbor- that the Court of Justice of the European Union (TSJUE) annulled. Then another regulatory framework was created, the Privacy Shield -Privacy Shield- which was also annulled in 2020 »for the same reason.

It is an issue that affects any other company based in the US “The problem is not Meta with its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; so does any company that operates in the USA and offers services worldwide or, at least, in Europe. Any service in the cloud such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Azure, Amazon Drive…”, says Parra. The situation is also extended to companies from China (to which the same problems of lack of privacy are attributed to the United States), which would affect the Tik Tok social network. In reality, to comply with the GDPR, even the public administrations of the countries of the Union should have their citizens’ data hosted on European servers.

With the purpose of the Privacy Shield, no company can transfer the data of European citizens to the United States, which is precisely the business of Meta. It needs that information, since it is financed by offering companies the possibility of targeting a specific audience. Zuckerberg has tried on several occasions to cross the data of two of his companies (Facebook and WhatsApp) to better understand the advertising that may interest each user and, Parra points out, he seems to be already thinking about the possibilities that all this information can play in the metaverse you are creating.

Mark Zuckerberg, when he went to testify before the European Parliament in 2018. /



afp



Need for a new legal framework



To avoid fines and for US companies to continue offering their services in the EU, both parties must establish another legal framework, but it is not easy due to the distance between the two positions and, furthermore, there is the possibility that the TSJUE lay it down again. “I imagine that they are taking longer to get a new agreement because they do not want it to be canceled again. Meta is insecure about continuing to deploy its services in Europe because it does not have a legal framework to rely on. As an investor, I would see very little serious if this happened a third time, “says Parra.

Following this week’s uproar, Meta Vice President Markus Reinisch issued a statement on the 8th indicating that the company is not threatening to leave and that there are 70 other companies facing the same situation. At the same time, he hoped that a new agreement would be established to replace the Privacy Shield and allow the transfer of data on both sides of the Atlantic. But the tension on this issue has only grown in recent days. This week the French data protection authority (CNIL) has declared illegal the use in that country of Google Analytics, the tool of the famous search engine to measure user traffic on a page that assigns a unique identifier to each visitor.

For their part, the finance ministers of Germany (Robert Habeck) and France (Bruno Le Maire) made the European position clear on Wednesday, stating after a bilateral meeting that these companies could perfectly be dispensed with. “After living without Facebook or Twitter for four years, my life has been great,” said the former, while the latter sentenced: “The digital giants must understand that the European continent will resist and assert its sovereignty.”

What if no agreement is reached?



If this agreement is not reached, effectively Facebook and Instagram (and many other services) will no longer be available to European citizens, with the consequent disruption and social and economic damage. “We would find alternatives, but the disruption that would be generated by means would not be pleasant. No one would be happy, “says Parra, who believes that, if it happens, a period of time would open in which European users could access their account and download all the content: photos, messages, contacts. Probably with a process as simple as pressing a button, “as happened in his day with Tuenti when he announced that he was going to close as a social network.” Then it would be necessary to see, adds the lawyer, “if we found a substitute in Europe in which we could dump everything and create a network with what we had or start from scratch somewhere else.”

If Europe were to remain without these services, not only would personal communications suffer, it would also affect researchers who share knowledge on social networks or study them and the companies that use them to do business, both those that use them to promote their brand or communicate directly with consumers as well as those who depend on them to sell and develop their marketing plans. Fernando Clavijo, director of Digital Marketing at the communication and digital marketing agency Trescom, points out that for the latter “it would be a short-term catastrophe because, thanks to the enormous reach that these networks gave them at an affordable cost, they have built their entire strategy of marketing”. Although, according to Clavijo, the most affected would be the e-commerce companies that have focused on Instagram and Facebook.

What would happen to the influencers?



We must not forget the influencers, “especially in the case of Instagram, who live solely from this network”, who would have to start from scratch in other places “that offer them a service similar to the one they had, that allow them to continue socializing, consuming content and discovering products and brands”. The lawyer adds that these professionals are used to adapting to new channels “as has happened with TikTok and Twitch, so they have a very high capacity for innovation and adaptability in the digital environment.”

None of the social networks that exist today and that meet the requirements of the RGPD can be compared, Clavijo believes, to Facebook and Instagram. «Its ability, thanks to its algorithms and the data it collects from users, to segment advertising campaigns is something that has not yet been seen in other similar services. We must not also forget other tools that allow you to sell directly through the network itself, boosting conversion. On the other hand, the use of Facebook and Instagram is massive and covers all ages and genders, growing in users year after year. That is why, even if its closure would lead to a gap in the market that would promote the creation of similar social networks, it would take a long time until they achieved a critical mass of users capable of providing a similar service to companies », he concludes.