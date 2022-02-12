Colombian Peñaranda brings an elegant and functional collection to New York

EL NUEVO DIARIO, NEW YORK.- The fabrics and silhouettes of the French designer Coco Chanel and the elegance of the iconic British actress Audrey Hepburn have inspired the collection of dresses that the Colombian designer Raúl Peñaranda took to the catwalk this Friday, as part of Fashion Week that started in New York.

“Unstoppable”, that is how the couturier has called his new autumn-winter proposal, inspired by the 40s and 50s, but located in 2023 and that arises from the moment in which (he says) he lives his career, which will lead him this year to open his first store and thus join the list of famous brands that have established themselves on the popular Madison Street in New York.

She will be followed by another in her native Colombia and one more in Palm Beach, Miami, as well as her first factory based in Cali, in her country, to which will be added that at the end of this year she will become a member of the Board of US Fashion Designers (CFDA), told Efe with great emotion.

Peñaranda, who opted for pink, black, blue, gold, white and flower print as colors for this fall-winter, usually names his collections according to “the emotion” that he is experiencing at that moment and this comes to the catwalk at a time when various projects are taking shape to grow his fashion firm, he commented.

Her new proposal, which she presented in a hotel, consists of short sleeveless dresses, with a classic cut above the knee, simple but elegant, like the fashion imposed by Chanel.

They are pieces that women can wear to work or any event during the day and to which they can add the long or short wraparound skirt of the same material as the dress or another fabric and accessories to attend an event at night, including a gala, highlights the designer.

There are three types of skirts, a cascade, with pleats and a side closure; with ruffles at the back, revealing the legs and asymmetrical.

“The skirt takes the dress from day to night and is the element that can save time” for his muse, a professional woman between 40 and 70 years old, said the couturier, who went from bellman in a hotel in New York to world of fashion, working for various firms, including Óscar de la Renta, before going solo.

The dresses for this occasion, her 24th collection uninterruptedly since she debuted on the New York catwalk in September 2009, define the waist with a “monk” neckline (neckline not as high or tight as the turtleneck) and worn by Hepburn, a cinema icon but also of fashion.

There was no shortage of elbow-length gloves and hats, a piece worn by Chanel and with which she began as a designer in the world of fashion, completed with jewelry by Ecuadorian designer Patricia Robalino, with whom Peñaranda is working for the second time.

The inspiration was born from a piece of advice that Óscar de la Renta gave him to “never grow old with the product” and that he is now putting into practice, with a collection inspired by the 40s and 50s, “but with a modern, youthful and functional,” he said.

“I pay homage to those iconic figures. It is the essence of fashion that Raúl Peñaranda always wears, but taking into account the advice that De la Renta gave me,” he added.

According to the designer, his proposal has two ideas: that a woman can look “beautiful and classic” taking her children to school as in a gala, using these pieces, made of organza, silk or bouclé fabric, characteristic of the designs by Chanel.

