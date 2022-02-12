Conga against the police during a ball game in Guantánamo

Attendees at a baseball game of the 61st National Baseball Series improvised a chorus with the phrase “hey, police, pi***” in the stadium, in front of the faces of law enforcement officers, who were stunned.

On Friday, in the Cienfuegos-Guantánamo match held at the Nguyen Van Troi stadium in the eastern city, a group of people began to shout at the top of their voices, without the three police officers standing in front of them being able to do anything.

A video circulating on social networks shows how two of the uniformed men go to the stands with warning gestures, almost threatening, but the crowd continues with their conga as if nothing had happened.

To the phrase “hey, police, pi***” is added another even more eloquent: “and comep***”, which adds to the chorus.

“When a virile people loses fear! Tyrannies tremble!” commented a Cuban from Venezuela.

“At any moment of a little relaxation of these jumps the final spark, and people are not only fed up and angry, but emboldened. Imagine that one of those policemen becomes self-conscious and gives someone a bad blow,” said another Internet user.

“A year ago no one dared to raise their voices to a policeman and today they send him to the pin… this has no stop and less with the hunger that exists,” commented a young man.

“Why doesn’t Lis Cuesta invite this beautiful conga, very sticky and hummed by all Cubans, to the Sin Remo festival?” another foreign resident quipped.

In April of last year, during the celebrations for Granma’s victory in the 60th National Baseball Series, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets of Bayamo to the chorus of “hey, police, pi***”.

The video of the conga went viral on social networks due to the unusual nature of these expressions on a massive scale in the streets of the Island.

Although it was not a demonstration against the police, many Cubans saw it as a show of courage and as a hope that the people can unite to peacefully demand that their rights be respected.