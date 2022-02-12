Contributions of 60 years of medical teaching in Eastern Cuba recognized – Juventud Rebelde

SANTIAGO DE CUBA.— The contributions of 60 years of medical teaching in Eastern Cuba were recognized in this city, coinciding with the date on which the School of Medicine of the Universidad de Oriente, today the University of Medical Sciences of Santiago de Cuba, was opened. (UCM), on February 10, 1962.

In a solemn ceremony held in the Stained Glass Hall of the Plaza de la Revolución Antonio Maceo, and in the presence of the highest authorities of the Party, the Government and the Health sector in the province, those beginnings were evoked in which, with a and a teaching hospital, the Saturnino Lora, started the second medical school in Cuba.

Since then, faithful to the purpose of training professionals with an absolute vocation for their career, dedicated to the non-profit preservation of the people’s health, the UCM of Santiago has graduated 52,961 students; of them 4,399 from some 70 nations of the Caribbean, Latin America, Asia and Africa, highlighted Dr. Migdalia Fernández Villalón, current rector of the institution.

Medicine, Nursing, Stomatology and Health Technology professionals who graduated from their classrooms have been present in the feats waged against Ebola in Africa, against cholera in Haiti, against the aftermath of natural disasters, and since 1995 they have defended the flags of the internationalism in 35 sister nations, meant the directive.

Fernández Villalón stressed that UCM teachers and students are currently committed to solving health problems in the province through 129 scientific research and innovation projects, and the institution has collaboration agreements with 12 universities from countries such as Germany, Ecuador, Chile, China and Venezuela, among others.

Likewise, the contribution of professors of the academic faculty and students of the UCM was decisive in the development of clinical studies that provided evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate CIGB-66, and allowed the registration and authorization of the emergency use of the vaccine. Abdala, the first anti-COVID-19 drug in Latin America and the Caribbean.

For this reason, during the celebration for the new birthday, which they interpret as a starting point to continue outlining the future of excellent training processes, they received recognition from the Universidad de Oriente, mother house; of the Provincial Bureau of the UJC and the PCC in the province and presented the 60th Anniversary Plaque to a group of personalities and institutions with a fruitful and uninterrupted career dedicated to the development of medical sciences.