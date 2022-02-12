Controversial Former Congressman Anthony Weiner To Join Curtis Sliwa For Radio Show – NBC New York

What you should know Controversial former Congressman Anthony Weiner is back and will be joined by none other than former New York City mayoral hopeful Curtis Sliwa.

Weiner and Sliwa will team up as co-hosts of a new weekend political show.

The show will air Saturdays at 2 pm on radio station 77 WABC.

It could only happen in New York City.

Weiner, the former congressman and then-favorite for mayor whose predilection for sexually explicit texting teenage girls ended his career and sent him to prison, will join 77 WABC radio as co-hosts of a new political show. weekend, “The Left vs The Right” or “The left vs The right”.

The show will air on Saturdays at 2 pm, the station said.

Weiner was released from federal custody in early 2019 after serving more than a year on sex charges. He recently worked outside of politics, as CEO of IceStone, a Brooklyn countertop company.

Before his downfall, he served 12 years in Congress and ran twice for mayor.

And on the other side of the microphone? Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder and radio insider who was defeated in last year’s mayoral election by Eric Adams.

Sliwa, famous for his red beret and for keeping 16 cats in a small apartment, has spent most of the last three decades on radio as a talk show host, most of that time with WABC.