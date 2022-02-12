cook healthier and control it with your mobile for 84.99 euros

Offer in one of the fashionable appliances in the kitchen and precisely in one of the most interesting models in quality price: the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer air fryer plummets to 84.99 euros on Amazon, with fast and free shipping.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer at the best price

The PVP of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer is 99.99 euros and be careful because since its launch it has sold out several times. If you want to save money, you have it for 84.99 euros at Amazon, the same price as at FNAC, where if you are a member, 0.5% of the amount is accumulated and you have free shipping.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer – Oil Free Fryer, Capacity 3.5 L, adjustable 40-200, Automatic shutdown, with Recipes, OLED Screen, 1500W, integrated Google and Alexa voice assistant. (White color)

The features of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer are very attractive: with a 1500W power, allows cooking in a range from 40 to 200 degreesso you can make fried preparations, meats, fish or vegetables.

With a modern and minimalist design with a spinner and an OLED screen, inside you will find a 1.5 liter capacity basket to prepare side dishes for about 4 people.

Another of its strengths is its connectivity: thanks to it, you can use it from your mobile, access a recipe bank or even control it with Google and Amazon voice assistants.

