COVID-19 situation Houston: Will the use of masks cease?

Health officials are considering whether to lift COVID-19 mandates in Houston and across the country as case numbers of the coronavirus decline following a rise in the omicron variant.

The Houston Health Department and the Harris County Public Health Department maintained their Level 1 threat on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, urging those who are not fully vaccinated to stay home. But the COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of cases continues to decline. There were 108,787 active cases of COVID-19 as of February 8, 2022, and 7,032 deaths. On January 31, 2022, there were 160,656 active cases. In the previous one-week period, fewer than 5,000 new cases were reported, after several consecutive weeks of multiplying the number of cases.

While COVID-19 data is promising, hospitals are still tense from rising previous cases

The Houston Chronicle reported that the drop in the number of cases appears to be evidence that “the omicron wave is receding almost as fast as it came.” But some hospitals in the area are still waiting for their load to be reduced, with some Intensive Care Units still at full capacity, the newspaper reported.

The Houston region has suffered nearly 80,000 COVID-19 deaths in recent weeks, and data indicates an additional 4,000 people could die before the end of the month, the newspaper reported.

“It’s like a wildfire and we are the wood,” William McKeon, president and CEO of the Texas Medical Center, said Monday afternoon, according to the newspaper. “It only spreads through us. Vulnerable people create opportunities to keep it burning.”

But Keon said the facility is no longer taking advantage of overflow areas to treat patients and that they have “plenty of room to serve more patients.”

Officials are looking at the data to determine whether to eliminate mask wearing and other mandates

While Texas does not have a mask mandate in schools, some school districts have mandates in place. ABC 13 asked Houston ISD if they have plans to drop their mandates, as governors and other officials in some states announced that their mask mandates would soon be lifted.

“HISD’s mask mandate remains in place. We are constantly monitoring the data and will go by the numbers when it comes to potential relaxations of any of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation measures,” a spokesperson told the news outlet.

The American Federation of Teachers of Texas held a news conference this week and mask mandates were discussed, the news outlet reported.

“Hopefully, once we start reducing our overhead loads, we can get to that yellow zone, we should be able to lift that mandate and try to move to something, at least the new normal,” said Zeph Capo, president of the Texas AFT, according to ABC 13.

Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the UTHealth School of Public Health, told the Houston Chronicle that the decline in the number of cases is promising, but caution should be exercised because the numbers are still high.

“We pretend that the pandemic is over because we are all tired,” she told the newspaper. “Oh my gosh, we’re tired of it.”

