Cynthia Klitbo confirms that Enrique Peña Nieto was unfaithful to Angélica Rivera

After the divorce of the actress Angelica Rivera Y Enrique Pena Nietoformer president of Mexico, no one had spoken as forcefully on the subject as he did Cynthia Klitboclose friend of “Seagull”for a channel Youtube.

And it is that, in an interview with the journalist Inés Moreno, Cynthia asked not to ask her about her friend because she respects and loves her, but already entered the conversation confirmed that EPN it was unfaithful Angelica with the model Tanya Ruizyour current partner.

“I’m going to take the opportunity to clarify this… In what head does it fit, what level of prosti… do you need to end up married to a man, please don’t think stu… They fell in love, I know, they thundered like any other marriage“began to reveal Klitbo.

“Then the man looked very bad, he is no longer my friend because my friend is Angelica and he did ugly things to my friend. So, I don’t want to know anything about that man.”Cynthia Klitbo added annoyed.

When questioned about whether the former president put a hand on her friend, Cynthia assured that all these rumors are lies, because there was something stronger that happened in her marriage.

“That they paint your horn I feel first ladyMy queen, what else do you want… That was already happening before, what happened is that Angélica said I will end my position as first lady until the last day of the six-year term, but Angélica knew all that… It gives me a lot of courage because you didn’t see my friend cry like I did see her”confirmed Cynthia, who also shared that many times it was cloth tears by Angelica Rivera.

And around Tania Ruiz, who is said to have been the third in discord, “I hope you continue to get many of those candidates because you do. So, take advantage while you drop things because then you won’t make a profit… Guerita, dyke from a good family and whatever you want, but whore… after all”Cynthia Klitbo pointed out.

And about the photos in which Angélica Rivera and Jose Alberto “El Guero” Castroher ex-husband, have appeared living together in familyCynthia stressed that she has told her friend many times to resume her relationship with the soap opera producer because it would make people who love them very happy; however, the decision is theirs.