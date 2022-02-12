Cynthia Rodríguez more than a beautiful day, shares her beauty

Cynthia Rodríguez in a skirt, her stylized legs fall in love | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappears in another of the sessions in which she left everyone fascinated by sharing more than a beautiful day, her beauty, a set in neutral colors, was the key to show off her stylized legs.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, has distinguished herself for being one of the most beloved members of the morning aztec tv and a recent postcard shows the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend” with total security in a photo captured full body.

Wearing a leather skirt that matched a pair of nude heels, the slim legs of Cynthia Rodriguez captivated everyone in their path in a postcard he recently shared with his 3.5 million subscribers.

How nice to share my days with you, wrote the native of Monclova followed by a heart emoji.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a skirt, her stylized legs make you fall in love. Photo: Capture Instagram



The so-called “Princess Grupera” has become one of the most acclaimed on the popular platform and a flirtatious set of skirt and beige turtleneck blouse were enough to highlight all its charm.

The beautiful participant of “The Playback Kings“, who has surprised everyone with his imitations of Shakira and Selena, added an extra touch with a striking thin belt with which he marked the area of ​​his waist.

Rodríguez Ruiz, wore her loose and extremely straight brown hair, a look for which she thanked her Stylist: @perla_wizards in some credits, as well as the footwear that highlighted her beautiful legs by @kaystuffshoes, she detailed.

In the middle of the street, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz as a “Pretty Woman”, the “host of Venga la Alegría“, modeled with total security before the camera in two postcards captured abroad, which immediately unleashed the reactions of the faithful users of the platform.

We always love seeing you, How nice to see you, They give you huge heels bb, Wow beautiful, Not even drinking so much coffee makes me dream of being by your side, Cyn how beautiful, Beautiful and your shoes are beautiful, You motivate us, The most beautiful , Divina Cyn, I love you my queen, You are beautiful, Beautiful Cyntia!, Greetings from El Salvador, You always look incredible, Ufff the beauty, Spectacular, Gorgeous, You are the most beautiful.

These were some of the comments for the colleague from Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno, who collaborated on programs such as “Todo un Show”, in addition to some series and soap operas that include titles such as “Educating Nina“, “Woman bought” and “An open heart”, among others.