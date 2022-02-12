Did Juan Reynoso resign from Cruz Azul? What Jaime Ordiales says

Abigail Parra and Halftime

Mexico City / 11.02.2022 16:24:01





After what happened yesterday Thursday in Cruz Azul with the departure of Álvaro Dávila as executive president of the club and all his work entourage, today a series of speculations about the supposed resignation of Juan Reynoso as club strategist. In an interview with Mediotiempo, Jaime Ordialeswho returned as sports director of the institutiondenied this situation and It is unknown if those rumors were to destabilizer to the team.

“I talked with him this morning and he didn’t tell me that (his resignation). The reality is that I saw him training on the court with different methods in what is this match that is very important. I can’t guess, it could be (intentions to destabilize the club). I couldn’t tell you,” he said. ordinals at halftime, the day assumed back the main position of the directive.

For ordinalsthe shielding of the squad is very important since yesterday there has been a period of turbulence due to the changes generated with the departure of Dávilaso he will wait for tomorrow’s Saturday engagement against Necaxa at Aztec to approach the players and coaching staff again.

“Little by little we will have talks, I have respected the space of players and coaching staff for tomorrow’s game. The dynamic is not to distract them after all this that has been gestated, which always generates concerns that everyone will have because of the changes and that is very normal. A little time has to pass and the waters will always take their course”.

non-controversial atmosphere

Regarding the reasons why the rumor of the departure of Reynoso circulated on social media Ordiales limited himself to not creating more controversy and explained that with the arrival of Davila to The Ferris Wheel was seen in the need to withdraw from the project due to the decrease in control that the ordinals could have in the team with the imposition of more personnel in positions in the work of sports management.

“I try to be up front and say things. At the time I came as a guest here (December 2019) after being president in Querétaro and I came to manage the sporting and institutional destinies of the club and when Álvaro (Dávila) arrived as executive president, we talked and tried to work hand in hand. Many people began to arrive in different areas and I felt… I had enjoyed in other places the power to decide responsibilities, so I was beginning to see myself upset in some aspects that I think were incumbent on me And that’s when I made the decision to step aside because it wasn’t the healthiest thing with anyone. I do not want to go into a riddle or controversy could have something to do”, he explained.