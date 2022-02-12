Do you plan to retire? Cristiano Ronaldo’s harsh confession at 37: he is frustrated

2022-02-12

The Sun dropped the bomb this Saturday, “Cris goodbye”, headlines the English newspaper. The Portuguese would be thinking of leaving Manchester United at the end of the season.

The British newspaper goes further and assures that CR7 made a harsh confession to his surroundings: “he already feels his age”, they reveal. Of course, the Portuguese does not believe that everything is due to the bad moment that the club is experiencing.

Pochettino pronounces on the future of Mbappé before facing Madrid

Cristiano has not scored in 2022 and his last goal was against Burnley on December 30. An eternity for what the 37-year-old striker has accustomed us to.