Do you plan to retire? Cristiano Ronaldo’s harsh confession at 37: he is frustrated

2022-02-12
The Sun dropped the bomb this Saturday, “Cris goodbye”, headlines the English newspaper. The Portuguese would be thinking of leaving Manchester United at the end of the season.
The British newspaper goes further and assures that CR7 made a harsh confession to his surroundings: “he already feels his age”, they reveal. Of course, the Portuguese does not believe that everything is due to the bad moment that the club is experiencing.
Cristiano has not scored in 2022 and his last goal was against Burnley on December 30. An eternity for what the 37-year-old striker has accustomed us to.
From England they also affirm that Ronaldo is frustrated under interim coach Ralf Rangnick, the Portuguese was a substitute against Burnley himself in the second round match and played only 20 minutes in the 1-1 draw.
CR7 plans to leave United since he is not happy and would think of a new club for next season, yes, offers will not be lacking.
From the MLS, a proposal may arrive, where they affirm that David Beckham is crazy to sign the one who was his partner in the “Red Devils”.