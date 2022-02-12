Dominican Republic among the ten best destinations to retire

At the time of their retirement, many persons decide to venture around the world and choose a country outside their own to retire and spend your last days off enjoying new experiences.

Medical care, visa requirements, local culturetaxes and low cost of living These are some of the advantages that they take into account before opting for a new destination.

Data from the United States Social Security Administration indicated that more than 700,000 Americans “They receive their payments abroad.” But advisers from Travel + Leisure recommend spending at least several months in a potential retirement destination before making the move.

Recently Dominican Republic was listed by Travel + Leisure, a prestigious travel magazine, as one of the 10 best destinations to retire for its tropical climate, low housing costs and its proximity to Miami, United States.

Retirees live in cities like Santo Domingo and Santiago, and in tourist towns like Punta Cana, Puerto Plata and Boca Chica.

May enter the country with a tourist visa and then apply for a retirement visa, which takes several months. To get the pensioner visa the tourist must present proof of at least $1,500 in monthly income, background check and birth certificate.

Other destinations selected on the list were:

Panama

It has become a retirement destination for its proximity to the United Statesits climate, cozy atmosphere and because the cost of living fits most budgets.

Panama offers a Visa for pensioners that offers benefits such as discounts on various services and a tax exemption on the importation of household items.

It also promises a “two-tier” health system that provides “excellent care and facilities at reasonable prices,” covered by private insurance or self-pay.

Portugal

This country has become one of the most famous retreat destinations around the world due to its mild weatherbeautiful landscapes and welcoming citizens.

Retirees must apply at a local consulate for a residence permit that is valid for five years, and then must apply for a permanent permit when it expires. Medical insurance is required as a condition for receiving a residence permit, along with a passport and proof of income.

Spain

Warm weather, welcoming culture and variety of environments make Spain a desirable place to retire. The cost of living varies between major cities Spain, and settling outside the cities is generally cheaper.

The country has a “highly qualified” health system and includes public health care even though most expats opt for private health care covered by insurance.

Costa Rica

With jungles, rainforests and beaches, stretching from the Caribbean to the Pacific, Costa Rica is another of the destinations most visited by retirees. The cost of living is reasonable and health care is available through public and private systems.

malt

Malta’s attractions include the weather, location, beaches and architectural beauty. English is widely spoken and groceries and restaurant dinners are reasonably priced. Private health care is recommended as expatriates do not have access to national health insurance.

Ecuador

His low cost of living It attracts retirees, especially those who enjoy adventure and appreciate nature. An advantage for Americans is that In Ecuador, the US dollar is used as currency.and many people in major cities speak English.

Mexico

The low cost of living and his nearby location they attract a large number of retirees from the United States and Canada. The country offers a wide range of locations, lifestyles, climates and costs of living, making it the top retirement destination for americans who choose to leave the US

Colombia

This country promises beaches, rainforest, mountains and a variety of cities. Costs vary between cities and inland communities, and there is a variety of housing available.

The Colombian health system has modern public and private hospitals, with affordable and high-quality care.

U.S

In the United States, the cities of Florida are the places of favorite withdrawal, due to its warm climate, miles of coastline, and lack of state income taxes. Also, throughout this country, college townsthose with ski resorts and small villages are desirable options for retirees.