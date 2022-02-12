Don’t care about the Super Bowl, but don’t want to miss the commercials? Here you can see them all

The long-awaited moment has arrived for lovers of American football, as well as for people whose only interaction with the National Football League (NFL) throughout the season is for the championship game: the superbowl.

One of the most eye-catching sporting events, and one that attracts the most viewers, Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, when the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Los Angeles Rams on one of the few occasions that the stadium selected by the NFL and team owners is the home stadium of one of the participating teams.

The Super Bowl attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators to the host city, but it also has the support of millions of viewers around the world. However, not all of these viewers are sports fans, but rather are attracted by the impressive montage, the famous halftime show that this year will be in charge of Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Doog Y Kendrick Lamarand, in a way, by the hundreds of ads that are broadcast throughout the game.

In effect, the Super Bowl is basically a money printer for the NFL, and while NBC, the official broadcaster of Super Bowl 56, hasn’t released official numbers, a 30-second ad could cost anywhere from $4 million to $5 million this year., or more if a company decides to extend it to 45 or 60 seconds. And of course, if a company wants their ad to be included in the live stream of the game over the Internet, they must pay an additional fee.

It is because of this multimillion-dollar audience, captivated for just over four hours, that national and international companies invest large amounts of money in their Super Bowl ads. And, on many occasions, the marketing and production companies hired to produce and shoot the ads produce legendary content.

Below we present all the commercials that will be broadcast during Super Bowl 56 and that, at the time of publication, are already available to be viewed on YouTube.

amazon

The internet sales giant spared no expense for its Super Bowl ad by hiring the actress Scarlett Johansson and to her husband, Colin Josh, to promote its sales portal and the Alexa virtual assistant. The ad begins with Jost showing Johansson his game preparation routine by saying the phrase “Alexa, it’s game day”. The virtual assistant then turns on the TV, turns on the wine fridge and lowers the curtains. Both actors then say the same thing, “It’s like Alexa can read our minds,” followed by a humorous montage of situations in which the “power” of the mind-reading device is of no advantage.

BMW

The German luxury car manufacturer hired the actors arnold schwarzenegger Y Salma Hayek, who play the Greek gods Zeus and Hera. Both decide to retire and choose to buy a house in Palm Springs, California. However, Zeus faces great difficulties in adapting to the life of a pensioner, or to use electrical appliances, so Hera decides to buy him a BMW iX electric SUV.

booking.com

The Internet portal dedicated to the search and sale of hotel stays and flights used the British actor and DJ, Idris Elbeto extol all the benefits of the company… and mock the extremely literal name of the service.

Bud Light Hard Seltzer Soda

Bud Light, a brand of the multinational Anheuser-Busch distillery, used the TV host and restaurant owner to promote its new line of soft drinks with 5 percent alcohol by volume. In the 45-second spot, three partygoers comment on the product’s flavor, prompting two people to come out of the refrigerator and confiscate a six-pack to take to the mayor of the “Town of Flavor,” run by Fieri, whose most famous slogan is “Welcome to Flavortown!”.

Budweiser

As in many of their previous Super Bowl ads, the star of this ad is the Clydesdale horse, the company’s symbol. A horse hurts its leg trying to jump a fence and is treated by a veterinarian and its owner, who drown their sorrows and concerns for the well-being of the horse by drinking Budweiser beers. In the end, the horse recovers and gallops off towards the horizon.

caravan

The first completely online car sales service tells the story of a lady who tells everyone in her path how easy it is to purchase a motor vehicle without having to leave her home. At the end it is revealed that the client is a judge.

Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Cheetos

The ad opens with a woman watching a bird from a tree, and as she tries to get closer, two balls of Spicy Doritos and Cheetos fall out of her backpack. a sloth, or sloth in English, he reaches where the balls fell, with his holy calm, and when eating one of the spicy Doritos, he makes a jocular sound. The sloth is joined by a deer and a bear that also make different sounds when eating the products. This leads to other animals performing a beatbox rendition of the Salt-N-Pepa song “Push It.” In the end, the woman tries to retrieve the Doritos from her, but the sloth, with incredible speed, takes the bag.

General Motors

The actor Mike Myers he returns to his role as Dr. Evil, from the Austin Powers comedy films, and in the opening shot, announces to the world that he is now in charge of the automaker. Rob Lowe (Number 2), mindy sterling (Frau Farbissina), and Seth Green (Scott Evil) return to their roles and reveal that GM’s new Ultium electric platform will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. When Dr. Evil says that he will take over the world, Frau Farbissina scolds him and tells him that he will first save the world, and then he will take over it. During the announcement it is revealed that Scott Evil now has a son, and in the end, they all get into cars, but Dr. Evil doesn’t allow his son to get into cars.

green light

actor and comedian Ty Burrell, star of the series Modern Family, shows poor judgment by buying just about anything put in front of him, including a yacht, armor from medieval times, a giant balloon with his face painted on, an android built in his image, an egg Fabergé and a lot of sneakers. It’s in this store that his financial advisor calls to tell him he’s broke, and the camera cuts to a father telling his kids that’s why he trusts Greenlight, which offers debit and credit cards for families and teenagers.

Irish Spring

The ad opens with a man, wearing a Denver Broncos shirt, navigating a river on a piece of wood. The man reaches the shore and finds a civilization. Asking where he is, a woman tells her that he has arrived at Irish Spring, but another man tells her that “it is a place where the plague is not welcome.” The alien is then placed in a box and submerged in a makeshift bathtub. On leaving, the man is dressed in the same way as the natives and begins to dance.

Here are the other available Super Bowl ads:

Avocados from Mexico

Bud Light Next

Expedia

Google

KIA

Lay’s

Target (Facebook)

Michelob ULTRA

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

nissan

PlanetFitness

pringles

Rakuten

Salesforce

Sam’s Club

square space

Taco Bell

Toyota

Vroom

wall box

weathertech