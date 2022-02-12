Dreame W10 is the ultimate robot vacuum cleaner: it vacuums, scrubs, mops…

The industry of robot vacuum cleaners It is growing by leaps and bounds and the tough competition leaves us with surprising advances. The new release of dreamea brand that is part of Xiaomi Ecological Chainis an intelligent robot vacuum cleaner called Dreame W10 that puts an end to all the problems or shortcomings of the rest of the options on the market. Vacuum or mop are basic things that this smart vacuum cleaner takes it to another level thanks to its technology. At this time it is Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra of the vacuum cleaners.

The keys of the Dreame W10, the most complete vacuum cleaner on the market?

The Dreame W10 has not come to market to offer an absurdly low price or compete with basic robots: it is a premium high end with new technologies and fully automatic. It has several keys that place it well above the rest of the automatic options such as Yeedi Vac Station or the Conga 2290.

Vacuumed with 4000 Pa suction

Most smart vacuum cleaners of this type have 2000-2500 Pa of suction. The Dreame W10 ups the ante to 4,000Paa figure that doubles the average and represents a significant improvement when it comes to cleaning certain floors or materials.

The Pas determine the suction power of your vacuum and it is an important detail to be able to correctly vacuum all the dust. About 2,000 Pa is enough to vacuum, but the 4,000 of this W10 takes vacuuming to the next level that ensures a cleanliness of 10.

It not only scrubs, it also mops

East Dreame W10 is one of the few intelligent robots that not only scrubs, but also mop. First it passes and vacuums the area and then activates its two rotors in the back with two long haired mops.

This is one of the main differences of this device compared to others: exerts pressure against the ground, release water and rotate the mops to really scrub. The rest of the options simply run a damp mop over the floor, which does not quite scrub the floor properly.

It is one of the star features of this Dreame W10 and one of the few, if not the only, robots that include something like that.

Carpet and obstacle detection

Needless to say, its sensors are capable of map your house to perfection and clean by rooms. But thanks to the Lidar sensors on the top it also detects small obstacles when you are cleaning.

A piece of Lego, a sock or a slipper are things that can ruin a cleaning and that this Dreame W10 will dodge It also detects carpets and is capable of exceeding a certain height thanks to the movement of its wheels.

Fully automatic – you don’t have to do anything

Perhaps the best thing about this robot is the level of automation that the brand has achieved. You do not have to worry about anything, because when it finishes cleaning the house it returns to the base, it is charged, empty the dust container and wash the mops.

Its base has a tank to store days and days of powder and another tank with 4L of water to replenish the robot and also clean the mops. The dirty water is stored in another tank and when the mops are clean the dry with hot air.

The fact of clean the mops and drying them automatically is something that does not exist in any other robot. If you want other robots to mop, you must clean the mops and refill the water every time they finish.

Launch discount for the Dreame W10

The robot is launched on the market today and the company offers a launch discount quite attractive. You should know that it is an expensive robot, because all the technology inside it goes one step further than the competition.

Without discounts the Dreame W10 costs €1,099. From today and until March 3 you can get it for €889.99 with a discount of 210 euros in total. If you register on their website, they will send you an extra coupon of 54 euros that can be applied on Amazon for a final price of 835.99 euros.