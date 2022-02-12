Durant, Irving, Simmons and Nets will not win the NBA 21-22 due to this peculiar fact

A recently revealed fact shows that the Brooklyn Nets could not win the NBA 2021-2022, although in this sport everything is possible and anything could happen.

Brooklyn Nets rocked the market National Basketball Association (NBA) with the recent additions they made before the departure of james harden. Now, the team will seek to strengthen its game system to meet its ultimate goal: Win the league.

However, despite the additions of Ben Simmons, André Drummond and Seth Curry, the New York quintet would not be able to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the campaign due to a peculiar fact recently revealed.

Of course, stats don’t matter at all when the teams are on the court. In the end, the underdog can hit the table. It is about who interprets the game better, in a collective and orderly way.

Brooklyn Nets will not be champion

Brooklyn Nets accumulates 10 straight losses, which deepens the crisis in the New York quintet. Now, as revealed by the Statmuse statistics portal, no team in NBA history has managed to recover from a string of double-digit falls and win the league.

However, those directed by Steve Nash have enough potential to reverse this situationFor this reason, and despite the poor situation of the organization, their rivals should not underestimate or rule out Kevin Durant and company from the fight.