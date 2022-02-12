you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Duvan Zapata.
The Atalanta striker misses the remainder of the season and the matches with the Colombian National Team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 12, 2022, 12:00 AM
After it was confirmed that Duván Zapata has a serious injury that will keep him out of court for about four monthsthe winds blowing from Italy continue to generate uncertainty in the outlook.
Apparently, after it became known that the Atalanta striker was visiting the renowned doctor Sakari Orava, in Finland, the striker’s decision would be one: not have surgery.
Uncertainty reigns in your case
This Monday, ‘Sky Sports’, from Italy, announced that the Colombian player has a serious injury that would force him to undergo surgery and that I would have him off the pitch, in principle, for four months.
This Tuesday the results of the MRI performed on the striker should have been known. However, the information about his condition has not been confirmed by the Bergamo team or by the player himself.
Unofficial versions say that Zapata’s problem refers to a detachment of the adductor tendon.
From what has been known, the renowned doctor Sakari Orava, who handles alternative treatments, will be the person in charge of his recovery process.
SPORTS
February 12, 2022, 12:00 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.