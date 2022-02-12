After it was confirmed that Duván Zapata has a serious injury that will keep him out of court for about four monthsthe winds blowing from Italy continue to generate uncertainty in the outlook.

Apparently, after it became known that the Atalanta striker was visiting the renowned doctor Sakari Orava, in Finland, the striker’s decision would be one: not have surgery.

Uncertainty reigns in your case

This Monday, ‘Sky Sports’, from Italy, announced that the Colombian player has a serious injury that would force him to undergo surgery and that I would have him off the pitch, in principle, for four months.

This Tuesday the results of the MRI performed on the striker should have been known. However, the information about his condition has not been confirmed by the Bergamo team or by the player himself.

Unofficial versions say that Zapata’s problem refers to a detachment of the adductor tendon.

From what has been known, the renowned doctor Sakari Orava, who handles alternative treatments, will be the person in charge of his recovery process.

SPORTS