Eduin Caz and his wife announce the arrival of a new member of the family

Wow, one of the singers who has risen to fame is the vocalist of the Tijuana band ‘Grupo Firme’, Eduin Cazwho recently moved on social networks by sharing a series of family photographs, to show off to the new member of the family.

It was through the official Instagram account that the main vocalist of the group shares with his wife, daisy anahythat they both welcomed Luna.

with description, “Our family continues to grow, welcome Luna”the family of the interpreter of ‘El Tóxico’, presented his new and adorable husky dog.

This is how they presented Eduin Caz and his wife announcing the arrival of a new member of the family:

The publication consists of nine photographs in which the family, made up of the singer, his wife, their two little ones and now the adorable puppy, pose, touching Internet users on the famous social network.

In the variety of snapshots, you can see the way the family enjoys, poses and gives an incomparable welcome to Luna, their adorable blue-eyed dog.

The popular publication, so far has more than 500 thousand reactionswhere the comments of their fans who congratulate the family for looking adorable in each of the postcards stand out.

“Many congratulations and many blessings to you”, “there, how beautiful is the moon”, “welcome, how beautiful and my son who is clinging to a puppy”, “without a doubt my favorite family”, were some of the comments highlighted in the publication.