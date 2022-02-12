Elon Musk: the story of the death of Nevada Alexander, his first son | Tesla | judgment | stories | FAME

the billionaire Elon Musk is known for his revolutionary ideashis controversial messages or his podcast while smoking marijuana, but not for being very sociable or empathic. However, the loss of her first child has managed to make him understand the pain of others and the story has been made public. We tell you.

MORE INFORMATION: Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger syndrome

Musk, who is one of the richest people in the world, has shown his side as a kinder and more afflicted father, which has moved thousands of people by reading some messages in which the tycoon expresses how he felt when he lost his first son.

These are emails that the tycoon and general manager of Tesla exchanges with the father of a teenager, who died in an accident with a Tesla vehicle in 2018, and which are part of the file of the lawsuit filed against the company. Do you want to know what they say?

MORE INFORMATION: Elon Musk’s reaction to a video of him when he was on the verge of bankruptcy

WHAT DID ELON MUSK SAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF HIS FIRST CHILD?

The death of Elon Musk’s first son is a fact that marked the life of the founder of Tesla and he had not talked much about it until he sent a series of emails to James Riley, a man who lost his son Barrett, in an accident Tesla car in 2018.

“There is nothing worse than losing a child”Says the CEO of Tesla to Riley, to whom he gave his condolences and offered to provide the information required in the case. The billionaire shared his story for almost seven weeks, through emails with his client, something rare for Musk.

In the messages he tells her that his first son, Nevada Alexander Musk, died in 2002 -20 years ago-, when he was just 10 weeks old.

The businessman’s first-born suffered from sudden infant death syndrome. “He died in my arms. I felt the last beat of her heart”Musk confessed in the emails. After Nevada Alexander, the tycoon had six children.

THE ACCIDENT AND THE LAWSUIT TO TESLA

James Riley’s son died on May 8, 2018, after having an accident with the Tesla Model S car. The young man was driving at 186 kilometers per hour and when he lost control of the vehicle, he hit the wall of a house in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Then the vehicle caught fire and the young man along with his co-pilot died immediately.

The families of the two young men filed separate lawsuits against the company. The co-pilot’s family argues that the vehicle allowed the young Barrett Riley to remove the speed control that his parents had activated. The driver’s family, meanwhile, sued the company for the fire that occurred after the accident and blamed the vehicle’s batteries, because the fire killed the teenagers, not the crash.

Modify speed control

Elon Musk in June 2018 updated the software to make the computerized function easier for parents to control the top speed a Tesla will go. The limit will be between 80 and 144 kilometers per hour. The language in the owner’s manual has been updated to say that the feature was dedicated to the memory of Barrett Riley. “I never asked for credit for anything in my life, but it would be nice to acknowledge that the loss of Barrett and Edgar led to greater safety for others.”Riley wrote to Musk. The trial is scheduled for this year.

WHO IS ELON REEVE MUSK?

Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa. He is a South African, Canadian and American nationalized entrepreneur, programmer and tycoon. He is Co-Founder of PayPal, SpaceX, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI. He is the CEO of SpaceX, of Tesla Motors, president of SolarCity and co-president of OpenAI. He is in the first position in the list of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

Musk is the president of the Musk Foundation, which focuses its philanthropic efforts on science education, pediatric health, and clean energy. He likes to read, he describes himself as a workaholic, but on the rare occasions that he has free time, he spends it playing with his six children.