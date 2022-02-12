Every dollar invested in Shiba Inu a year ago today is worth more than 3 thousand

Key facts: The Shiba Inu rise dwarfs that of coins with over 1,000% up.

Right now, SHIB is more than 60% below its October high.

Turn every dollar in your account into more than 3 thousand in just one year? It would have been possible if you had invested in Shiba Inu (SHIB) 365 days ago. In that span, the performance of the cryptocurrency has been amazing, with a 314.641% increase.

The rise of SHIB has left the rest of the major cryptocurrencies far behind in percentage terms. The meme cryptocurrency, the main competitor in this field of Dogecoin (DOGE), has had no rival among the top 100, as CoinParticle data shows.

Such is the percentage increase of SHIB that, in the last year, even increases of more than 1,000% seem little. Such have been the cases of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) or The Sandbox (SAND). The latter is close to 3,000% increase. Let’s multiply that number by 100 and we will get something close to the percentage that the meme cryptocurrency of the moment has risen.

Such is the Shiba Inu’s difference from the rest, that even a visual representation with the comparison looks disproportionate to the eye. This is how CoinParticle presents them, where SHIB looks awesome capturing almost the entire screen. Around it, the rest: small particles that represent the other cryptocurrencies.

Among those coins that look small next to SHIB, there are some with more than 1,000% increase. Source: CoinParticle.

One of the most surprising things about the increase in Shiba Inu is that, given their nature of “memecoin“, was not exactly a project received with much enthusiasm among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Nonetheless, Elon Musk’s endorsement of the coin seems to have favored it in the market.

Now, just under a year after its inception, we see how a small investment back then would mean big gains today. Just as $1 would be worth about $3,100 today, a $100 purchase of SHIB a few months ago would be worth $314,000 today.

300,000% above, even very far from its maximum

Yes, SHIB has an increase of over 300,000% in a range of one year. However, today it is quite far from its peak, set at the end of last October at $0.0000819 per unit.

Currently, the market value of the coin is more than 60% below that figure. On the one hand, this reflects a very high volatility in a very short time. But on the other hand, it gives the prospect of even greater profits for those who bought early and sold at that top.

In their case, we would be talking about an increase of 827,000%. Or what is the same: $8,270 for every dollar invested. With 100 dollars of SHIB purchased, they would have managed to obtain more than 800,000 selling at the peak of last October 28.