FIFA imposes a sanction on Honduras and will play without an audience against Mexico for the tie

Admin 48 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

The match between both teams will be played on March 27 by the Concacaf Octagonal towards Qatar 2022

HONDURAS – The Honduran Football Federation has made public that it has received a sanction from FIFA, so the March 27 match against Mexico for the Concacaf World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022 will be played without fans.

FIFA has sanctioned the Honduran national team and soccer with the closure of the stadium and consequently the absence of the public for the match that must be held against the Mexican team on Sunday, March 27”, details the press release published by the Federation of Honduras.

“In addition, FIFA has imposed a fine of approximately one million eight hundred and sixty-six thousand lempiras, which impacts the institution’s finances,” adds Fenafuth.

The sanctions described above are due to the behavior of a group of fans during the game played on January 30 against the El Salvador National Team for the Concacaf Octagonal at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

It is added that the Honduran Football Federation will appeal the sanction received by the highest body in international football through the corresponding channels and regrets the inappropriate behavior against players, officials and the fans themselves.

The Honduran national team It is currently managed by coach Hernán Darío ‘El Bolillo’ Gómez and after 11 games played it is in the basement of the standings with only 3 points.

The catrachos will close the World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022 playing away against Panama on March 24after local before Mexico on March 27 and will close in Jamaica on March 30.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

A Cuban baseball player who was going to play in the current National Baseball Series arrives in the US

The million dollar question about the recently started National Baseball Series in Cuba is not …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved